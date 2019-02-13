2019 All-Star Weekend Primer

The Kings are set to have four representatives during the annual weekend festivities! Here is how you can catch the action and see how All-Star Weekend unfolds.

Friday, February 15th

The Rising Stars Game will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio at 6 p.m. PT from the Spectrum Center and will be highlighted by Kings sophomore guards De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and rookie forward Marvin Bagley III.

Complete rosters:

Team U.S.

Jarret Allen, Marvin Bagley III, Lonzo Ball, John Collins, De’Aaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Knox, Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum

Team World

OG Anunony, Deandre Ayton, Bogdan Bogdanović, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous- Alexander, Rodiona Kurucs, Lauri Markkanen, Josh Okogie, Cedi Osman, Ben Simmons

Saturday, February 16th

The All-Star Saturday Night events will air live at 5 p.m. PT on February 16th from the Spectrum Center.

Skills Challenge

The 17th NBA Skills Challenge will feature the Kings lightning fast point guard, De’Aaron Fox, matching up against Mike Conley, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Kyle Kuzma, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Vucevic, and Trae Young.

3-Point Contest

In the 33rd NBA 3-Point Contest, sharpshooting Kings guard Buddy Hield will be featured for the first time, joining former champion Devin Brooker, along with Seth Curry, Stephen Curry, Danny Green, Joe Harris, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Dirk Nowitzki and Kemba Walker.

Fans are encouraged to follow along on the team's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for complete coverage!