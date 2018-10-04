2018 Preseason Live Stream and Broadcast Info

Everything you need to know on how to watch Sactown take the court this preseason.
Posted: Oct 04, 2018

With the preseason underway and the anticipation building towards the 2018-19 campaign, we have all the information on how you can tune in to watch the Kings in action.

Kings at Lakers - October 4 - 7:30 PM PT

This game will be broadcast on NBATV.

Kings at Warriors - October 5 - 7:30 PM PT

This game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Fan Fest at Golden 1 Center - October 7 - 1-4 PM PT

This event will be live streamed at Kings.com/Live

The stream will be available to users within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center. To stream, please ensure your location settings are on and device’s ad block is disabled. In the event the stream doesn’t appear, please refresh your browser.

Kings vs Maccabi Haifa - October 8 - 7 PM PT

This game will be live streamed at Kings.com/Live

The stream will be available to users within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center. To stream, please ensure your location settings are on and device’s ad block is disabled. In the event the stream doesn’t appear, please refresh your browser.

Kings vs Jazz - October 11 - 7 PM PT

This game will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and NBATV.

Kings at Trail Blazers - October 12 - 7 PM PT

This game will be live streamed at Kings.com/Live

The stream will be available to users within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center. To stream, please ensure your location settings are on and device’s ad block is disabled. In the event the stream doesn’t appear, please refresh your browser.

Tags
2018 Preseason, Live Stream, Featured

Related Content

Marvin Bagley III (19 pts, 10 reb) vs Lakers Preseason 10.4.18

Marvin Bagley III (19 pts, 10 reb) vs Lakers Preseason 10.4.18

De’Aaron Fox (18 pts, 5 ast) vs Lakers Preseason 10.4.18

De’Aaron Fox (18 pts, 5 ast) vs Lakers Preseason 10.4.18

Kings at Lakers Preseason Highlights 10.4.18

Kings at Lakers Preseason Highlights 10.4.18

Related Content

Featured