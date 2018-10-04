2018 Preseason Live Stream and Broadcast Info

With the preseason underway and the anticipation building towards the 2018-19 campaign, we have all the information on how you can tune in to watch the Kings in action.

Kings at Lakers - October 4 - 7:30 PM PT

This game will be broadcast on NBATV.

Kings at Warriors - October 5 - 7:30 PM PT

This game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Fan Fest at Golden 1 Center - October 7 - 1-4 PM PT

This event will be live streamed at Kings.com/Live

The stream will be available to users within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center. To stream, please ensure your location settings are on and device’s ad block is disabled. In the event the stream doesn’t appear, please refresh your browser.

Kings vs Maccabi Haifa - October 8 - 7 PM PT

This game will be live streamed at Kings.com/Live

The stream will be available to users within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center. To stream, please ensure your location settings are on and device’s ad block is disabled. In the event the stream doesn’t appear, please refresh your browser.

Kings vs Jazz - October 11 - 7 PM PT

This game will be broadcast on NBC Sports California and NBATV.

Kings at Trail Blazers - October 12 - 7 PM PT

This game will be live streamed at Kings.com/Live

The stream will be available to users within a 75-mile radius of Golden 1 Center. To stream, please ensure your location settings are on and device’s ad block is disabled. In the event the stream doesn’t appear, please refresh your browser.