2018 Opening Night Primer

The day is finally here!

Through the offseason months including the NBA Draft, free agency, Summer League, California Classic and the preseason, the regular season has finally arrived.

After moving up in the NBA Draft Lottery to the No. 2 overall selection, Marvin Bagley III is set to make his Kings debut as the only rookie this campaign.

Last season, Sactown saw four rookies make their debut's, and those same players are looking to improve upon their rookie campaigns: De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles and Frank Mason III.

The anticipation for Giles' return to the floor has been well chronicled, with his inspiring story continuing towards an NBA comeback for the ages.

Newly signed big man Nemanja Bjelica also is ready to make his Kings regular season debut, aiming to provide a scoring punch to the squad.

Yogi Ferrell and Iman Shumpert bring a veteran presence to the youthful team as well as they will make their Sactown debuts.

The Utah Jazz come to town to kick off the season, coming off an impressive playoff campaign and Rookie of the Year contender Donovan Mitchell.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PT at Golden 1 Center.