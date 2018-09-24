2018 Media Day Primer

An exciting offseason is coming to a close with the unofficial tip-off to the new season happening today: Media Day.

Just before each NBA team starts training camp, the entire roster and coaching staff make themselves available to the media for a gauntlet of interviews, photoshoots, and more.

This year’s Media Day will also be a little more magical with Anna DeGuzman, a popular magician and cardist, performing some tricks for the squad. Anna has accumlated more than 50 thousand followers on her Instagram page and also recently got the chance to perform on The Steve Harvey Show.

Fans can tune in across all of the team and Golden 1 Center’s social platforms to get an up-close look at Media Day live from the Kings Practice Facility in Golden 1 Center from 2 p.m. PT through 5 p.m. PT. Also, Kings fans will be able to submit their questions through Twitter using #KingsMediaDay and they will be answered throughout the day.