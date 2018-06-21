2018 Draft Day Primer

Now, check out how you can stay up to date on all the action as it unfolds.

TV

ESPN Network

Beginning at 4 p.m. PDT, tune-in to ESPN to watch the 2018 NBA Draft live from Barclays Center.

NBA TV

2018 NBA Draft Preview: beginning at 3 p.m. PDT, NBA TV's coverage will tip off with a two-hour preview show, including interviews and live reports from the Mountain Dew Kickstart Green Carpet in Brooklyn, and studio coverage in Atlanta led by host Matt Winer and commentators David Aldridge, Stu Jackson, Brendan Haywood, and others.

Radio

Listen to the action live via the following AM/FM frequencies: ESPN Radio 1320 AM, Sirius XM Radio channel 80. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. PDT and spans the duration of the Draft, ending at 8 p.m.

Sirius XM NBA Radio will also provide live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. PDT on channel 86(Sirius 207).

Official Draft Cap

Pick up your authentic 2018 Kings Draft Snapback Cap in-store and online at KingsTeamStore.com

Comprehensive Draft Night Coverage

For complete Kings Draft coverage throughout the night, including exclusive content and official news, stay current with Kings.com/Draft, the Kings App and team social channels!