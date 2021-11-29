Trae Young Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 22-28, the NBA announced today.

Young led the Hawks to a 3-1 record last week, averaging 31.3 points on 45-80 from the field, including a 15-29 clip from the three-point line, 8.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 32.1 minutes of action (.563 FG%, .517 3FG%, .833 FT%).

The fourth-year point guard posted 30-or-more points in all four games this past week, the longest active 30+ scoring streak in the NBA and tied for the second-longest such streak of his career. Young led the Hawks in scoring and assists in each of the team’s four games, while leading the Eastern Conference in points per game and finishing fourth in assists per game.

Young recorded back-to-back 30+ point, 10+ assist outings on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26, becoming the first player in the NBA this season to notch two consecutive 30-or-more point, 10-or-more assist double-doubles. He tallied a 31-point, 10-assist double-double on Nov. 26 at Memphis in only three quarters of play, leading the Hawks to a 132-100 win, tying their largest road victory since Feb. 3, 2016, at Philadelphia (+38, 104-72).

Over his four-year career, Young has registered 35 30+ point, 10+ assist double-doubles, tied with Larry Bird for 15th most all-time in NBA history and the most since the 2018-19 season. The 6’1 guard has tallied nine points-assists double-doubles this season, tied for the most in the NBA, while pouring in an NBA-leading 30-or-more points on nine occasions.

Young is the only player in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 25.0 points and 9.0 assists, ranking in the top-5 in points per game (5th, 26.0) and assists per game (3rd, 9.0).

Atlanta, 7-1 in its last eight outings, had won seven straight games before its Nov. 27 defeat, marking the then-longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference and second-longest in the league behind Phoenix. Young has led the Hawks to a top-10 spot in numerous statistical categories: .369 3FG% (3rd), .464 FG% (5th), 110.4 PPG (8th), .798 FT% (8th).

This is the fourth career Player of the Week honor for Young and his first of the 2021-22 season.