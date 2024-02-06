Trae Young Named 2024 NBA All Star

The Only Player in the NBA Averaging at Least 25.0 Points and 10.0 Assists Named as an Injury Replacement on the Eastern Conference Team

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named as an injury replacement on the Eastern Conference team in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, it was announced today by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Young, along with Toronto Raptors forward/guard Scottie Barnes will replace Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.

Young, who is an All-Star for the third time in his career (2020, 2022, 2024), is averaging career bests of 10.9 assists and 1.5 steals, while registering 27.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in a career-high 36.6 minutes per game.

He has handed out an NBA-leading 490 assists, on pace to become the first player to lead the league in total assists in three straight seasons since Steve Nash (2009-12), per Elias Sports.

Among Eastern Conference players, the sixth-year guard ranks second in assists per game (also second in the NBA), third in points per game (eighth in the NBA), second in steals per game (seventh in the NBA), and first in made three-pointers per game (3.4 3FGM, fourth in the NBA).

He is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 25.0 points and 10.0 assists and is the only player in the East, and one of only two players in the NBA this season, to be ranked top 10 in points per game, assists per game, and steals per game.

This season, Young has recorded an NBA-leading 27 games with 20-or-more points and 10-or-more assists, in addition to an Eastern Conference-leading 14 games with 30-or-more points and 10-or-more assists (second-most such games in the NBA). The Oklahoma product registered at least 30 points and 10 assists in seven straight games from Dec. 13 through Dec. 23, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA history.

He currently owns 76 career games of 30+ points and 10+ assists, tied with Nate Archibald for the fifth-most such games in NBA history.

The three-time All-Star guard has drawn 11 charges this season, tied for the ninth-most drawn charges in the NBA and the second-most drawn charges in a single season in his career (2019-20: 13).

Against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 12, Young connected on his 1,000th career three-pointer, becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to bury 1,000 triples (25 years, 115 days) and did so the seventh-fastest in terms of games played (388).

Two games later, at 25 years, 118 days old, the 6-1 guard poured in his 10,000th career point in a win over the San Antonio Spurs, passing Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Bob McAdoo (25 years, 137 days) as the 10th-youngest player in league history to reach 10,000 career points. He became the fastest player in NBA history in terms of games played (390) to 10,000 points, 3,500 assists, and 1,000 three-pointers, passing Stephen Curry (513 games).

Named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, Young averaged 31.0 points on .569 FG% (33-58 FGM), .645 3FG% (20-31 3FGM) and .778 FT% (7-9 FTM), 11.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 rebound in 39.5 minutes of play, leading the Hawks to a perfect 3-0 week. He became the first player since Dwyane Wade (3/6/09-3/9/09) to average at least 30.0 points and 10.0 assists on .500%/.600%/.700% shooting splits and the first player in NBA history to do so with a minimum 20 three-pointers, per Elias Sports.

In his most recent outing on Feb. 5 against the LA Clippers, Young, who was appearing in his 398th career game, passed Mookie Blaylock (3,764 assists, 518 games) for the second-most assists in franchise history. He sits only 91 assists away from tying Doc Rivers (3,866 assists, 588 games) for the most assists all-time in club history.