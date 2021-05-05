ESPN’s Zach Lowe: Clint Capela has anchored surging Hawks

Earlier today, ESPN’s Zach Lowe submitted a story centered on why Clint Capela is the unsung hero of the Atlanta Hawks’ playoff push. The defensive-minded Capela is putting together career-best numbers on both sides of the court by averaging 15.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. And his teammates are taking notice.

"Other guys talk about winning (Defensive Player of the Year), and even if they are deserving, I don't think that's the best way to do it," Bogdan Bogdanovic told Lowe. "Clint doesn't talk, so he doesn't get enough credit."

Lowe wrote, “Capela now shouts orders as the anchor of Atlanta's defense… He has even started a regular Monopoly game at hotels with Danilo Gallinari, Solomon Hill, and members of the training staff -- physical board and everything. ”

“You really hear him,” said Bogdanovic.

Read the full story on ESPN.com (ESPN+ required).