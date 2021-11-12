Hawks Spotlight Legendary Atlanta Record Label with ‘So So Def Night Presented by Adidas’ on Sunday, Nov. 14

ATLANTA – As a continuation of the multiyear partnership between the Hawks and global sports and lifestyle brand adidas, the two companies have teamed up around the recent launch of the Trae Young 1 “So So Def” colorway, a tribute to the iconic Atlanta-based record label. To celebrate the shoe’s release and the label’s history, So So Def founder and prolific producer Jermaine Dupri will make a special appearance at the Hawks game on Sunday, Nov. 14. The in-arena entertainment will also feature performances of classic songs by label hitmakers Jagged Edge and Bonecrusher. The game presented by adidas on Sunday, Nov. 14, tips off at 6 p.m.

“I have loved every minute of helping put Atlanta on the global music map with So So Def for more than 25 years,” said Jermaine Dupri, founder of the legendary label. “It’s dope that the Hawks understand how important that history is and that Trae Young and adidas are taking the So So Def brand to a whole new level with these Trae Young 1s.”

GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, Hall of Fame songwriter, recording artist, and TV star, Dupri will do a limited signing of the Trae Young 1 “So So Def” shoes purchased at the arena’s Hawks Shop. Dupri, who was raised in Atlanta, founded So So Def Recordings in 1993 and has seen nearly three decades of success after working with numerous famed artists on his own label including Da Brat, Bow Wow and Xscape, as well as other global icons in music like Mariah Carey and Usher.

R&B quartet Jagged Edge is known not only for their smooth ballads, but dancefloor anthems such as “Where The Party At?” while on the So So Def roster. Gravel-voiced rapper Bonecrusher’s “Never Scared” is a spirited Atlanta-standard. Fans will be treated to live performances from both acts, along with nods to the many hits that the label has produced over the years.

As part of the recent launch of the Trae Young 1s, adidas and the Hawks have also invited more than 30 sneaker-culture influencers to the game for private event at State Farm Arena. Scheduled to attend are TikTok stars Mr. Hotspot, Toosie and more. On that night, fans are invited to participate in a special 360-degree adidas-branded revolving photo booth experience on the arena’s concourse to make personal videos for sharing across social media.

In 2018, the So So Def 25th Anniversary show officially opened up the award-winning State Farm Arena to a sold-out crowd for the first concert in the venue after the completion of the second-largest arena transformation in NBA history. Led by Jermaine Dupri who has been an iconic presence in the music industry over 30 years, this one-night event celebrated the breadth of So So Def’s chart-topping artists over more than a quarter century of success.

Limited tickets remain for Sunday’s game presented by adidas and can be secured at Hawks.com.