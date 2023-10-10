Hawks Shape the Future Generation of more than 100 Athletes and Leaders with Basketball Clinics Focused on Self-Confidence, Development, and Teamwork

Jr. Hawks and Lady Ballers Engaged in Drills & Competitions and Collaborated on Team-Building Exercises

ATLANTA – Earlier today, the Hawks Basketball Academy hosted two youth basketball clinics at Northside Youth Organization in Atlanta for more than 100 youth, ages eight to 14. On site were Jr. Hawks staff who helped coach the youth through a series of drills and activities.

The clinics came ahead of Jr. NBA Week (Oct. 14-20) in which NBA and WNBA teams nationwide celebrate the profound impact of youth basketball on the holistic development of young boys and girls, both on and off the court.

“With Jr. NBA Week on the horizon, we were excited to host two exceptional basketball clinics, teaching the game we love to more than 100 youth participants.” said Jon Babul, vice president of community impact and basketball programs for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We are dedicated to shaping well-rounded athletes and future leaders, and these clinics are a tremendous step forward in achieving that goal.”

The Lady Ballers Clinic held in celebration of the upcoming International Day of the Girl (Oct. 11), was exclusively for girls, while the Jr. Hawks Clinic welcomed young boys. Both clinics focused on enhancing basketball skills and placed emphasis on cultivating leadership, teamwork, and essential life tools.

Students were divided into groups and engaged in various drills and competitions and collaborated in team-building exercises focused on player development. To conclude the event, youth in attendance received gift bags filled with a Hawks branded T-shirt, a Hawks basketball and a sling bag.