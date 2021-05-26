Hawks Getting Ready to Pac the 2021 Playoffs Driven by Kumho Tire

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks First Round series against the New York Knicks moves to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4 on Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 30 respectively. The Hawks opened the series in Madison Square Garden with a thrilling 107-105 victory over the Knicks. Hawks guard Trae Young finished the game with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and the game-winner in becoming the second player in NBA history with 30 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in his postseason debut. Game 2 in MSG on Wednesday will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Atlanta Hawks playoffs games driven by Kumho Tire in State Farm Arena will be open to a full capacity crowd for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down.

“We are incredibly excited for this series to come to Atlanta where we will have an electric arena ready to cheer on this dynamic young team,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “This squad came out of the gate strong this postseason and are ready to make Believers of everyone.”

Hawks Interim Coach Nate McMillan has emphasized the power of “believing” with the team. Starting 14-20, the team rallied to a 27-11 finish to lock up the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Fans attending Game 3 will receive a red limited-edition, Hawks and Kumho co-branded T-shirt with the “Believe” across the chest. Game 4 attendees will receive a black limited-edition, Hawks and Chase co-branded t-shirt that reads #BelieveAtlanta. Chase is the official banking partner of the Atlanta Hawks.

State Farm Arena will host its first-ever playoff series since its major renovation in 2018. Fans can purchase tickets at Hawks.com/Playoffs or tune into ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast, and SportsRadio 92-9 The Game at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28 for Game 3 and ABC and SportsRadio 92-9 The Game for Game 4 at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.