Atlanta Hawks to Host New York Knicks on Opening Night presented by State Farm on Friday, Oct. 27

Hawks Release 2023-24 Schedule Delivered by Papa Johns; Atlanta Opens at Charlotte on Wednesday, Oct. 25

ATLANTA, GA – The Atlanta Hawks will open the home portion of the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 27 at State Farm Arena, hosting the New York Knicks (7:30 p.m.) on Opening Night Presented by State Farm, the National Basketball Association announced today, as the Hawks released their 2023-24 Schedule delivered by Papa Johns.

Atlanta starts the regular season two nights earlier at Charlotte (7 p.m.) against No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller and the Hornets in a Southeast Division matchup.

Following the road opener at Charlotte, Atlanta hosts three-of-four matchups at home; against New York (Oct. 27), Minnesota (Oct. 30) and Washington (Nov. 1).

On November 9, the Hawks will travel to Mexico City to take on the Orlando Magic at the Arena CDMX (9:30 p.m., NBA TV) in The NBA Mexico City Game 2023.

For the second consecutive season, the NBA has announced that no games will be scheduled on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 as part of the NBA’s ongoing commitment to promote civic engagement.

Notable early-season home Eastern Conference opponents include Miami (Nov. 11), a second contest vs. New York (Nov. 15), and Philadelphia (Nov. 17).

As announced on Tuesday, the Hawks will compete in four Group Play games as part of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament during November – Nov. 14 at Detroit, Nov. 17 vs. Philadelphia, Nov. 21 vs. Indiana, and Nov. 28 at Cleveland.

Prior to the In-Season Tournament Knockout Rounds, which begin on Dec. 4, Atlanta plays five consecutive road contests - Nov. 25 at Washington, Nov. 26 at Boston, Nov. 28 at Cleveland, Nov. 30 at San Antonio, and Dec. 2 at Milwaukee. Following the In-Season Tournament, the Hawks play host to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11.

In mid-December, the Hawks travel for five-of-six contests, including consecutive games at Toronto (Dec. 13 and 15), at Cleveland (Dec. 16), at Houston (Dec. 20), and at Miami (Dec. 22).

The Hawks host 10 home games in January, highlighted by marquee games against Philadelphia (Jan. 10, ESPN), the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday game (vs. San Antonio, Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m., TNT, ESPN Radio), Dallas (Jan. 26), and the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 30).

The Mavericks matchup begins a season-long six-game homestand also featuring Toronto (Jan. 28), the Lakers (Jan. 30), Phoenix (Feb. 2), Golden State (Feb. 3) and, the LA Clippers (Feb. 5). The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

On Feb. 29 and Mar. 2, the Hawks play back-to-back road contests at Brooklyn followed by their lone trip of the season to Madison Square Garden to face off with the Knicks (Mar. 5, TNT).

In mid-March, Atlanta heads to the West Coast for contests at Portland (Mar. 13), Utah (Mar. 15), LA Clippers (Mar. 17), Los Angeles Lakers (Mar. 18), and Phoenix (Mar. 21).

The Hawks finish the regular season with four-of-six on the road, including the final contest at Indiana (Apr. 14, 1 p.m.).

The Hawks play 15 sets of back-to-backs this season, including five home/home, six road/home and four road/road sets. Excluding In-Season Tournament games, Atlanta plays every Western Conference team twice and each Eastern Conference opponent four times, except Detroit, New York and Philadelphia (two home/one road) as well as Brooklyn, Chicago, and Milwaukee (one home/two road).

Every Hawks home game is set for 7:30 p.m. except for Jan. 15 vs. San Antonio (3:30 p.m.), Jan. 26 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.), Jan. 28 vs. Toronto (6 p.m.), Feb. 25 vs. Orlando (7 p.m.), and Mar. 10 vs. New Orleans (6 p.m.).

All regionally available games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app and BallySports.com with play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and analyst Dominique Wilkins. All games will also be broadcast on the Hawks’ radio flagship, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.

Opening Night Presented by State Farm plus limited single game tickets to select early-season matchups will be available for purchase tomorrow, August 18 at 1 p.m. at Hawks.com/promo.

Remaining single game tickets will go on sale August 28 at 10 a.m. To get early access to tickets via presale on August 24, sign up for Hawks Insider at Hawks.com/insider.

Chase, the official bank, credit card, wealth management, and investment banking partner of the Hawks, will offer Chase debit and credit cardmembers exclusive presale access to purchase single tickets to all home games at State Farm Arena. Chase cardholders can access the presale by using the first six digits on their card and more details will be shared soon via Hawks promotional channels.