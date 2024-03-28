Atlanta Hawks Honor More Than 200 Military Personnel at Eighth Annual ‘Crowning Courage’ Event in Partnership with Crown Royal

Active and Retired Military Personnel Gifted Pullover Jackets and Treated to Courtside Experience

ATLANTA – For the eighth consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks partnered with Crown Royal to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests (21+) at the club’s annual ‘Crowning Courage’ event. As an expression of gratitude for their service, Hawks’ Season Ticket Members generously donated their courtside and club seats to more than 200 veterans and their guests to enjoy the team’s game against Portland.

Before the game, the Hawks and Crown Royal hosted a private reception for the night’s special guests as well as Hawks Season Ticket Members. They were greeted by Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz and Hawks Legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins before participating in the night’s festivities.

“We are honored to welcome these brave individuals and their families to our eighth annual Crowning Courage event,” said Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. “Their courage, selflessness, and service are of the utmost admiration, and we feel grateful to have an opportunity to provide an exceptional evening for them at a Hawks game.”

As military personnel entered State Farm Arena’s Suite Level Event Space, they were gifted custom ‘Crowning Courage’ pullover jackets and a bucket hat. During the reception, Crown Royal’s Director of Whisky Engagement, Stephen Wilson, took center stage as the emcee and kicked off a special ‘Toast to Generosity.’ Afterwards, General (R) Paul Funk II delivered the keynote address.

General (R) Funk II’s career includes six combat deployments and multiple awards and recognitions from not only our nation’s armed forces but also armed forces abroad. Throughout his distinguished career, he has been a catalyst for significant performance improvement, cultural gains, and purpose-driven results for organizations encompassing over 800,000 people, including leading the largest coalition ever formed with 72 nations.

A special gallery will shine a spotlight on African-American Vietnam veterans, providing a glimpse into this powerful tribute and underscoring the diverse and impactful stories that deserve recognition and remembrance. To conclude the evening's program, Crown Royal will surprise a deserving veteran with a “This Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown” Super VIP Experience at his upcoming show at the award-winning State Farm Arena on June 8, 2024.

“Our brand prides itself on recognizing the most generous among us and we're grateful for the opportunity to do just that by honoring active duty and retired military personnel right here in Atlanta,” said Hadley Schafer, Vice President of Marketing for Crown Royal. “Crown Royal is proud to come together with the Atlanta Hawks organization and the larger NBA family to take this moment to celebrate those who have generously served this country.”

Before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, pregame festivities included a captivating color guard presentation, accompanied by a performance of the national anthem by retied United States Marine Corps and Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm veteran Mike Reheuser.

Adding to the grandeur, a team of Army Rangers showcased their extraordinary skills by rappelling down to the court, creating a visually stunning and patriotic moment. This unique and powerful display honored the spirit of service and sacrifice, which set the stage for an unforgettable experience during the game.

At halftime, the United States Air Force (USAF) Band of the West performed. The USAF Band of the West is comprised of highly-trained Airmen traveling across the country and delivering hundreds of performances annually to both military and civilian audiences. The band has earned a stellar reputation, performing for presidents and dignitaries worldwide.

Additionally, fans (21+) at Tuesday night’s game were able to participate in Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Project, where they put together care packages in the whisky brand’s iconic purple bags which will be sent to active-duty service members overseas.

Since 2016, the Hawks and Crown Royal have honored more than 1,000 military personnel at the Crowning Courage event.