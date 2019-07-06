Atlanta Hawks Acquire Draft Rights To Bruno Fernando From 76ers

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks have acquired the draft rights to forward/center Bruno Fernando, the 34th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the draft rights to guard Jordan Bone (the 57th overall pick) and two second-round draft picks, it was announced today.

“Bruno is a talented, young big man who has improved during his time at Maryland,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. “He has a nice combination of size, length and athleticism, and a strong work ethic, so we’re excited to add him to our roster.”

Fernando, the first native of Angola ever drafted into the NBA, played in 34 games last season for the Terps (33 starts), averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds (second in the Conference), 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 30.0 minutes (Conference-best .607 FG%, .779 FT%). He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and was First Team All-Defense.

In 2017-18, he was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team after putting up 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 22.4 minutes, appearing in 30 games (20 starts), hitting .578 FGs and .740 FTs. He started his prep career at Montverde Academy (FL) before transferring to IMG Academy. Fernando was born in Luanda, Angola.