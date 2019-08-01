Newly-Launched Hawks Studios Wins Golden Matrix Award At Idea Conference

ATLANTA –- Recently-launched Hawks Studios, the in-house creative team at the Atlanta Hawks focused on creating innovative, buzzworthy and original content to grow relationships with the club’s corporate partners, was recently presented a Golden Matrix Award (GMA) by the Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) at the 37th Annual IDEA Conference in San Diego. During the annual industry-wide conference, IDEA distributes various Golden Matrix Awards (GMAs), which recognize superior achievement throughout the event presentation industry.

Hawks Studios earned its GMA in the category of “Best Promotional Video.” The award-winning video depicts an activation at Kia, the official vehicle of the Atlanta Hawks. On site at this local dealership, guests were encouraged to test-drive a Kia or attempt a basketball shot to win two free tickets to an upcoming Hawks’ game at the award-winning State Farm Arena. To the participants’ surprise, the shot attempt would take place lined up one-on-one against former Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon, who stands at seven feet tall and finished 25th in the NBA in blocks per game (1.1) during the 2018-19 regular season.

“We are honored to receive this Golden Matrix Award,” said Hawks’ Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “In the ever-evolving landscape of corporate partnerships, creating compelling and unique content with our partners has never been more important. We continue to invest in building our content and production capabilities, all under the Hawks Studios umbrella, which is paying off for both our organization and our partners.”

Heading up Hawks Studios is Hawks’ Senior Vice President and Executive Director Matt Bunting, who has nearly two decades of production and creative experience at Turner Broadcasting. Serving as an integral member of the team is Production Manager Natalie Hendricks, who was recognized as a Rising Star on the annual Cynopsis’ Top Women in Media list. Filming, producing and editing the content are Senior Producer Dan Bartlett, Sr. Content Producer James Dawkins, Producer Andy Collins, and Digital Content Producer Zach Fletcher.

“Our goal at Hawks Studios is to tell the story of our teams in a unique and emotional style while playing a role in redefining the ways that culture and sports interact,” said Bunting. “We hope to provide multi-platform content that truly engages our fans and revolutionizes the way advertisers connect with their audiences.”

To watch and download the Hawks Studio sizzle reel, visit bit.ly/HawksStudiosSizzleReel.

For more information about how your brand can team up with the Atlanta Hawks, email partnerships@hawks.com.