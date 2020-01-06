Hawks Sign Paul Watson To 10-Day Contract

Raptors 905 vs Erie BayHawks
ERIE, PA - DECEMBER 17: Vitto Brown #33 of the Erie BayHawks takes the shot away from Paul Watson Jr. #5 of the Raptors 905 a G League game between the Erie BayHawks and the Raptors 905 at the Erie Insurance Arena on December 17, 2019 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Robert Frank/NBAE via Getty Images
The Atlanta Hawks have signed Paul Watson to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

The 6’6” forward has started all 13 games this season for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, averaging 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34.3 minutes (.533 FG%, .467 3FG%, .706 FT%). He spent the previous two seasons in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, who selected him in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2017 G League Draft.

Watson played four years at Fresno State, where as a senior in 2016-17, he compiled 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32.3 minutes (.414 FG%, .341 3FG%, .679 FT%).

The native of Phoenix, AZ led Paradise Valley High School to the state championship his senior year. He will wear jersey No. 2.

