Atlanta Hawks Sign Free Agent Jabari Parker

ATLANTA- The Atlanta Hawks have signed free agent forward Jabari Parker, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Jabari is a highly skilled offensive player and proven scorer, and we’re looking forward to incorporating him into our group,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. “We think he will fit well on the court and in the locker room, and we’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta.”

This past season, in 64 games (17 starts) with Chicago and Washington, the 6’8” Parker averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.9 minutes (.493 FG%, .313 3FG%, .712 FT%).

In 247 career contests (167 starting assignments) with the Bucks, Bulls and Wizards, he is averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.7 minutes (.491 FG%, .337 3FG%, .739 FT%). He’s also played in seven postseason games, putting up 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.9 minutes (.452 FG%, .316 3FG%, .615 FT%). The former second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, he spent his first four seasons with the Bucks. Parker was a finalist for the NBA’s 2017-18 NBA Cares Community Assist Award, which honors a player’s commitment to, and positive impact on their community over the course of the season.

In one collegiate season at Duke University, Parker averaged 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes (.473 FG%, .358 3FG%, .748 FT%), starting 35 games. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year, also earning All-ACC First Team and ACC All-Freshman honors.

The Chicago native attended Simeon High School, where he was a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball. He will wear jersey No. 5.