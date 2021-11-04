Hawks to Recognize 12 Atlantans in ‘Forever 404 Honors Presented by Sharecare’

ATLANTA – Prior to Thursday night’s Atlanta Hawks game, during which the team will debut its 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition Uniforms and corresponding court at State Farm Arena, the Hawks launched the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks will play in 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights and in association with each game, the Hawks and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, will recognize 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community.

On Thursday afternoon, the Hawks and Sharecare honored Atlanta Dream part owner and Vice President and Bally Sports South’s HAWKS LIVE analyst Renee Montgomery as the first recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’

“To be ‘Forever 404’ means to be fully committed to serving and creating a lasting impact in our city,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “We know that Renee Montgomery has continued to go above and beyond for the Atlanta community through the Renee Montgomery Foundation. We are proud to have an opportunity recognize her and contribute to her efforts in the city of Atlanta.”

The two-time WNBA champion, Renee Montgomery, continues to serve the community of Atlanta primarily by focusing on social justice reform efforts. In 2019, she began the Renee Montgomery Foundation to promote love, positivity, and equality to all. Most notably, she retired from the WNBA in 2021 after forgoing the 2020 season to focus on social justice reform and advocacy.

“Let’s go Forever 404! I am so humbled to be the first to receive this award, and I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the Atlanta Hawks and Sharecare for recognizing the work that is being done right here in (the 404) our own community,” said Montgomery. “To be noticed and then actually be awarded this distinction by members from my sports profession is motivating and I pledge to continue to contribute to and uplift the Atlanta Hawks, the Atlanta Dream, and the city of Atlanta. Again, thank you!”

In addition to the recognition, each honoree will receive a donation to an organization of their choosing on behalf of Sharecare, four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“Efforts like those led by our ‘Forever 404’ honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

Learn more about the Hawks’ Forever 404 Honorees by visiting: Hawks.com/Forever.