Hawks Announce Ticket Deals in Time For Holidays

Hawks Offer First-Ever Holiday Bundle as ‘The Gift You Can Count On’ This Holiday Season at Hawks.com/Holiday

Hawks Announce Official Black Friday Deals Available for Purchase on Thanksgiving Day at Hawks.com/BlackFriday

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced a few special ticket deals in time for the upcoming Holiday season. The first option, a Holiday Bundle is a reliable gift already available to purchase. Additionally, the Hawks have unveiled its annual Black Friday promotion, in which select games are available during certain timeframes for a discounted ticket offering.

The Holiday Bundle includes two Hawks games, special-edition ‘Forever 404’ beanie and socks as well as a commemorative ticket. These ‘Forever 404’ -themed items and commemorative ticket are exclusive to this offer. Each bundle will allow fans to pick a lower-level seat at $175 and an upper-level seat at $75. Any Bundle ordered by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 are guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Day.

Fans can select their bundle from three different two-game combinations:

• Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers and Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Miami Heat

• Monday, Dec. 27 vs. Chicago Bulls and Wednesday, Jan. 12 vs. Miami Heat

• Wednesday, Dec. 22 vs. Orlando Magic and Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Additionally, the Hawks unveiled their annual Black Friday deals with tickets starting at just $10 for upper-level seats. Tickets in the lower level are $75 and only available while supplies last. This offer is only available for a six-hour window, beginning Thanksgiving evening at 9 p.m. for three hours and then continuing Black Friday from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Games available for the Black Friday promotion include:

• Monday, Dec. 13 vs. Houston Rockets

• Wednesday, Jan. 19 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

• Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. Sacramento Kings

• Tuesday, Feb. 1 vs. Toronto Raptors

• Tuesday, Feb. 8 vs. Indiana Pacers

• Tuesday, Feb. 15 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Bonus games, in which a limited number of tickets available during each sales window, include:

• Friday, Dec. 3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

• Friday, Dec. 17 vs. Denver Nuggets

• Monday, Jan. 24 vs. Chicago Bulls

• Friday, March 18 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Secure your Hawks’ Holiday Bundle by visiting Hawks.com/Holiday.

Limited tickets available for fans interested in participating in the Hawks’ Black Friday promotion should visit Hawks.com/BlackFriday for more information.

Stay tuned to Hawks.com for more deals on Cyber Monday.