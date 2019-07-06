Atlanta Hawks Acquire Allen Crabbe And Conditional 2020 First-Round Pick From Brooklyn Nets

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have acquired guard Allen Crabbe, a conditional 2020 first-round pick and the draft rights to guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the 17th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick, it was announced today.

“Allen is a proven veteran in this league and adds another three-point threat on the wing for us. We’re happy to welcome him to the Hawks,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

Crabbe has appeared in 344 career games (112 starts) with Portland and Brooklyn, averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes (.429 FG%, .393 3FG%, .835 FT%). Last season with the Nets, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.3 minutes over 43 games, starting 20. Crabbe was originally selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft.

“On behalf of our team and organization, I’d like to thank Taurean for his contributions over his three years with the Hawks,” Schlenk said. “We wish him and his family the best of luck as he continues his career in Brooklyn.”

Prince, the 12th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Utah, was acquired by the Hawks on July 7, 2016. He played in 196 contests (139 starts) in three seasons, putting up 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.5 minutes (.427 FG%, .380 3FG%, .823 FT%).

