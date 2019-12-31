Atlanta Hawks Impact More Than 90 Girls at the Lady Ballers Holiday Clinic Powered by Georgia Power

DECATUR, GA-– Earlier this morning, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy closed out 2019 by hosting a Lady Ballers Holiday Clinic Powered by Georgia Power at Decatur High School. The Lady Ballers Program aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. The focus of this clinic was for girls in attendance to sharpen basketball fundamentals and strengthen transferable life skills such as teamwork, leadership and self-confidence.

“We are thrilled to partner with Georgia Power for this special Lady Ballers Holiday Clinic,” Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul said. “As we constantly strive to create an experience for all athletes that they will remember for a lifetime, this clinic and the #PowerFoward panel gave young female athletes an opportunity to ring in the New Year learning, competing and having fun.”

During a special off-court session, there was a #PowerForward panel on how sport impacts life beyond the court. The panel featured positive female role models including Atlanta Dream Head Coach Nicki Collen, NASM Elite Trainer Sondi Carter and Pharlone Toussaint, the Atlanta Program Officer at the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA. ESPN Basketball Analyst and Former Tennessee Lady Volunteer Andraya Carter moderated this panel, which aimed to empower, challenge and inspire the girls in attendance to rise above the competition both on and off the court.

“It was great being a part of today’s Georgia Power #PowerForward Panel,” Collen said. “I hope that the young girls in attendance learned that if they are both coachable and put in an unmatched effort that they will be successful in what they set out to accomplish.”

For more information on the Lady Ballers Program, visit Hawks.com/LadyBallers.