Atlanta's John Collins & Trae Young Named To 2019 USA Men's Basketball Select Team

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and guard Trae Young have been chosen as members of the USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, it was announced today by USA Basketball Chairman and National Team Managing Director Jerry Colangelo. The 13-man team will train with USA Basketball’s National Team during the Aug. 5-8 Las Vegas training camp.

“As an organization, we’re very excited for John and Trae to train and compete with the USA Basketball National Team program this summer,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. “We are proud of their selection and believe this experience will enhance their growth and development as basketball players.”

Collins led the Hawks in scoring and rebounding last season, posting 19.5 points and 9.8 boards in 30.0 minutes per contest (.560 FG%, .348 3FG%) in 61 games (59 starts). The second-year big man became just the second player to average at least 19.0 ppg and 9.5 rpg in 30.0 minutes or less since the NBA began tracking minutes in 1951-52. The Wake Forest product led all members of the 2017 NBA Draft class with 32 double-doubles and was one of just seven players (including six 2019 All-Stars) to average at least 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in 60 games or more.

Young led all first-year players in total points (1549) and total assists (653) en route to a unanimous First Team All-Rookie selection and a Hawks franchise record four Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards. The No. 5 selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game, becoming just the third rookie in NBA history to play in 70% of their team’s games and compile those minimum averages. He led the Eastern Conference in total assists and games with 20+ points/10+ assists (18) – the third-highest rookie total in NBA history.

As previously announced, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce will serve as an assistant coach for the USA Basketball National Team alongside Golden State’s Steve Kerr and Villanova University’s Jay Wright under USA and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Featuring seven players owning prior USA Basketball experience, the select team’s roster also includes four members of the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first and second teams.

Also selected for the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team were: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley (Sacramento Kings); Mikel Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers); and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy, who served ashead coach of the 2017-19 USA Basketball’s six World Cup Qualifying Teams and the gold medalist 2017 USA AmeriCup team, will serve as head coach of the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who served as head coach of the 2015 USA Pan American Games Team,will serve as a Select Team assistant coach.

“The purpose of the Select Team is to help prepare our National Team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program,” said Colangelo. “These 13 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of the USA Basketball Select teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level.”

Members of the USA Select Team will train daily with the USA National Team from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. All practices are closed to the public.

The Select Team members will also join with the National Team players and participate in the USA Blue versus USA White exhibition game that is scheduled for August 9, 7 p.m. (PDT), at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. For game ticket information visit usab.com/mnttickets.

Allen, Bagley, Brunson, Fox, Isaac, White and Young all possess prior USA Basketball experience.

The 2019 USA Select Team features five players (Bagley, Bridges, Robinson, Shamet and Young) who completed their rookie NBA season in 2018-19, five players (Allen, Collins, Fox, Isaac and White) who wrapped up their second NBA season, one fourth-year NBA player (Connaughton) and one fifth-year NBA player (Harris).

Bagley and Young were named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie first team, Robinson and Shamet earned All-Rookie second team honors and Bridges received the highest point total of rookies to not make the 2018-19 All-Rookie first or second teams. Also, Collins was named 2017-18 All-Rookie second team.

2019 USA Basketball Select Team

NAME POS HGT WGT *AGE NBA TEAM / COLLEGE

Jarrett Allen F 6-11 237 21 Brooklyn Nets / Texas

Marvin Bagley F 6-11 234 20 Sacramento Kings / Duke

Mikel Bridges F 6-7 210 22 Phoenix Suns / Villanova

Jalen Brunson G 6-3 190 22 Dallas Mavericks / Villanova

John Collins F 6-10 234 21 Atlanta Hawks / Wake Forest

Pat Connaughton G 6-4 209 26 Milwaukee Bucks / Notre Dame

De’Aaron Fox G 6-3 180 21 Sacramento Kings / Kentucky

Joe Harris G 6-6 218 27 Brooklyn Nets / Virginia

Jonathan Isaac F 6-10 210 21 Orlando Magic / Florida State

Mitchell Robinson C 7-1 240 21 New York Knicks / Chalmette High School

Landry Shamet G 6-5 188 22 Los Angeles Clippers / Wichita State

Derrick White G 6-4 190 25 San Antonio Spurs / Colorado

Trae Young G 6-2 180 20 Atlanta Hawks / Oklahoma

Select Team Head Coach: Jeff Van Gundy

Select Team Assistant Coach: Mark Few (Gonzaga)

Select Team Athletic Trainer: Jon Ishop, Detroit Pistons

*Age is as of the last day of the USA Men’s National Team’s Las Vegas training, August 9, 2019.