Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce Partners with GA Innocence Project to Prevent Wrongful Convictions

ATLANTA –- Today Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce announced a multi-year partnership, pledging a significant financial contribution to the Georgia Innocence Project (GIP), an independent nonprofit organization that works to correct and prevent wrongful convictions in Georgia. Along with the donation, the Atlanta Hawks retail team has created a GIP and Hawks co-branded apparel bundle that is now available in the Hawks Shop and online. The bundle is $35 and includes a t-shirt, hat, and wristband. The items will be offered in two different color variations, a traditional black and red edition and a Peachtree-themed edition. The latter will only be sold in the store on Peachtree Nights. The Hawks will donate 20 percent of the proceeds generated from the bundle to GIP.

“We chose GIP because of the passionate people we've encountered who are dedicating their time and professional expertise to help others who are wrongfully convicted and have limited resources to fight for themselves. That level of commitment and passion is important to the Pierce family,” said Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce. “The mission is to not only spread awareness to the work they are doing, but to also attract others who can provide resources and reform laws while growing the community of individuals who can help exonerate the wrongfully accused.”

Coach Pierce and the Hawks will also host GIP exonerees and their family members, along with GIP staff and volunteers at select Hawks games in the Coaches Corner throughout the season.

“At Georgia Innocence Project, we strive to be a voice for all the imprisoned innocent people in our state. Today, thanks to Coach Pierce and our new partnership with the Hawks, we will be adding a whole new chorus of voices to that fight,” said Georgia Innocence Project Executive Director Clare Gilbert. “We are profoundly grateful and excited for this partnership, and for the opportunity to raise even more awareness about the epidemic of wrongful convictions in Georgia.”

Georgia Innocence Project provides free legal representation to people in Georgia who have been convicted of serious crimes that they did not commit. GIP also works to prevent future wrongful convictions by raising awareness through education and by advocating for policy and legislative reform.

Fans and supporters can purchase the co-branded bundle here: hawksshop.com/collections/gip