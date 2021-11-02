Atlanta Hawks Debut Their Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Moments Mixtape Uniform On Nov. 4

ATLANTA – Today, the Atlanta Hawks officially unveiled their Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition moments mixtape uniform as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season celebration. The uniforms reimagine 75 seasons of basketball history, juxtaposing old and new to create an unforgettable look and feel for the league’s milestone season. The Hawks’ newest Nike NBA City Edition uniform, part of the leaguewide moments mixtape theme, is comprised of key design elements over the team’s 50-plus years in Atlanta and will debut on the court against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Nov. 4 in State Farm Arena.

“With a striking pair of wings stretched across the chest, these uniforms pay tribute to one of the NBA’s highest-flying teams,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “For a team on the rise, the Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform honors a Hawks legacy of flamboyant style, epic duels, spectacular dunks, and infinite highlight reels—dating back to the team’s first season.”

The Atlanta Hawks City Edition uniform is a mixtape of the team’s most beloved uniform highlights, blending the hope for a future championship with all the flavor of the team’s favorite eras over more than five decades in the unofficial capital of the south. The new kit’s colorway is done in the team’s core hues – Legacy Yellow, Infinity Black and Torch Red.

The Colorway

Legacy Yellow: The bold hue of the Hawks Legacy Yellow sets a vibrant tone for the young dynamic team to carry the mantle of the greats that built the franchise.

Torch Red: Red is the most enduring color since the team’s relocation to Atlanta. This primary color symbolizes a red-hot spirit and fiery passion for the game.

Infinity Black: Affirms the Atlanta Hawks’ bold and relentless pursuit of a championship, fueled by the support of the team’s unwavering fans and the love for their city that will never die.

The Jersey

The number style on the front of the jersey harkens back to the Hawks’ inaugural year in Atlanta representing the font of the 1968 unis while the 1970s font of the “Atlanta” on the chest invokes the spirit of Pistol Pete. The imposing razor-talon hawk clutching the basketball with his wings spread wide across the jersey torso is a nod to the 1998 design. A callout of the city’s iconic 404 area code is at the jersey tag and the two-color Infinity Black and Torch Red trim at the neck and arms is reminiscent of the configuration on the team’s kit from the 1985 season. The back of the jersey sports numbers in the font from that the same year.

The Sharecare logo is proudly woven into the heart of the Atlanta City Edition moments mixtape jersey, just as the Atlanta-based digital health leader is woven into the fabric of the city. As part of the Sharecare Movement, launched in collaboration with the Hawks in 2017, the company is rallying institutions throughout the state to make its vision of healthier populations a reality for every Georgian.

The Shorts

Key features of the shorts include the asymmetrical Black, Yellow and Red tape detail from the 1968 season on the right leg, as well as the vertical “Hawks” wordmark from ‘80s era uniforms along the left side, and the Hawks Primary Icon logo at the center of the 404 callout on the ‘belt buckle’.

The coordinating Hawks 2021-22 City Edition moments mixtape court has the imposing razor-talon hawk of the late ‘90s as the centerpiece with the gradient Infinity Black to Torch Red echoed at both the court’s apron and the free-throw lanes. The font of the Atlanta Hawks name in Legacy Yellow on the baseline mimics the wordmark of the 1982-92 era. The feather motif outline sweeps the sideline, while the Primary Icon logo is at the center of the 404 callout at the center court line.

“The Hawks Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform is our love letter on the history of our team in our city,” said Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “We are extremely grateful to Atlanta for supporting the Hawks, and this season, we will celebrate what makes our hometown a special combination of cause, culture and community.”

The Hawks will don the City Edition set 12 times during the 2021-22 regular season. Deemed ‘Forever 404 Nights’, these games will also pay homeage to Atlanta culture, past, present and future. The team will celebrate the city’s global influence across various areas including community activism, trend-driving creativity and business innovation.

Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 Forever 404 Nights: Click Here to Buy Tickets

Date/Opponent

4-Nov-21 UTA

3-Dec-21 PHI

5-Dec-21 CHA

12-Jan-22 MIA

15-Jan-22 NYK

17-Jan-22 MIL

28-Jan-22 BOS

30-Jan-22 LAL

26-Feb-22 TOR

25-Mar-22 GSW

2-Apr-22 BKN

6-Apr-22 WAS

To sign up for on-sale info on the Atlanta Hawks Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform, visit Hawks.com/Forever.

#TrueToAtlanta#

#Forever404#