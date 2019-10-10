Atlanta Hawks and Delta Unveil the New Delta SKY360° Club at the Award-Winning State Farm Arena

ATLANTA –- Last night the Atlanta Hawks and Delta formerly announced the expansion of their partnership by unveiling the Delta SKY360° Club at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The announcement came at an exclusive, Chef-driven event just prior to the start the team’s first preseason home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Hawks Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, Delta’s EVP and Chief People Office Joanne Smith, and Hawks CEO Steve Koonin were among those on hand to officially reintroduce the space to fans and the media with a special ribbon-ceremony and champagne toast. Formerly known as Courtside Club, Delta will be the exclusive naming rights partner for the top-tier premium club in the new venue.

“We are excited to have the iconic Atlanta-based and globally-recognized Delta brand the city’s most aspirational experience in what will now be known as the Delta SKY360° Club,” said Koonin. “The Hawks and Delta are unified in our commitment to providing a destination for Atlanta’s influencers, encompassing the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, tech and more in a dynamic atmosphere”.

The Delta SKY360° Club, which is exclusively for use by those Hawks courtside ticket members, is home to the one-of-kind Hawk Bar, the NBA’s only bar on the floor located just behind the basket. As part of the rebrand, the space features custom “MotoArt” décor pieces crafted from authentic aviation parts, and design elements that reflect the rich color scheme of the airline’s Zac Posen-designed uniforms.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks by opening the Delta SKY360° Club and believe this investment enhances the work already being done by the Hawks’ leadership to build a successful franchise and fan experience,” said Smith. “Just as we strive to offer a world-class experience in our airports, we are proud to bring unique but familiar elements into the Delta SKY360° Club for Hawks fans, many of whom are some Delta’s most loyal customers.”

State Farm Arena Executive Chef Joe Schafer, Atlanta restaurateur and Delta Chef Linton Hopkins, along with well-known Atlanta chefs Brian Wolfe of Kimball House and Terry Kaval of Wrecking Bar, all prepared custom dishes as part of a unique menu for the event. Afterward guests were invited to watch the team shootarounds before the start of the game that marked the NBA preseason debuts of Atlanta Hawks rookies De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, along with Pelicans No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

It has been nearly a full year since fans were introduced to the re-imagined $200 million State Farm Arena. In that short time, the arena has recognized for its superior live sports and entertainment venue, named No. 1 in Game Experience and Food and Beverage for the NBA, as well as being awarded the KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year and winning both the IAVM 2019 Venue of Excellence and ALSD Spotlight Award for Best Premium Club Spaces.

Visit hawks.com for the full game schedule and to purchase tickets for the Hawks 2019 – 20 season.