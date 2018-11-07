Memphis Grizzlies unveil City Edition ‘Main Event’ Nike uniform

The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their 2018-19 City Edition ‘Main Event’ Nike uniform on grizzlies.com today.

“The City Edition uniforms provide an opportunity for us on a one year limited edition basis to tap into an aspect of the City of Memphis and its culture and identity and shine a spotlight on it,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Before the Grizzlies came to Memphis, the most popular professional sport in town was wrestling, and this year’s City Edition uniforms and series of ‘Wrestling Nights’ with promotional giveaways at FedExForum tap into the city’s deep affection for the narrative of all the heels, faces and kings who have entertained Memphians for generations.”

The uniform is set to debut this Saturday, November 10 when the Grizzlies take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. at FedExForum on the team’s first Wrestling Night. The Grizzlies will host a total of six Wrestling Nights this season with multiple fan giveaways:

Philadelphia 76ers Tickets Grind City Wrestling Night – Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Tee to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Houston Rockets Tickets Grind City Wrestling Night – ‘Winter Slam’ Holiday Greeting Card Set to first 5,000 fans in attendance presented by Mercury Printing.

San Antonio Spurs Tickets Grind City Wrestling Night.

New Orleans Pelicans Tickets

Houston Rockets Tickets Grind City Wrestling Night.

Minnesota Timberwolves Tickets Grind City Wrestling Night – Grizzlies World Championship Belt to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.