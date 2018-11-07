Memphis Grizzlies unveil City Edition ‘Main Event’ Nike uniform
The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their 2018-19 City Edition ‘Main Event’ Nike uniform on grizzlies.com today.
“The City Edition uniforms provide an opportunity for us on a one year limited edition basis to tap into an aspect of the City of Memphis and its culture and identity and shine a spotlight on it,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Before the Grizzlies came to Memphis, the most popular professional sport in town was wrestling, and this year’s City Edition uniforms and series of ‘Wrestling Nights’ with promotional giveaways at FedExForum tap into the city’s deep affection for the narrative of all the heels, faces and kings who have entertained Memphians for generations.”
The uniform is set to debut this Saturday, November 10 when the Grizzlies take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. at FedExForum on the team’s first Wrestling Night. The Grizzlies will host a total of six Wrestling Nights this season with multiple fan giveaways:
-
SaturdayNov 107:00 PMPhiladelphia76ers
Grind City Wrestling Night – Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Tee to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
-
SaturdayDec 157:00 PMHoustonRockets
Grind City Wrestling Night – ‘Winter Slam’ Holiday Greeting Card Set to first 5,000 fans in attendance presented by Mercury Printing.
-
WednesdayJan 97:00 PMSan AntonioSpurs
Grind City Wrestling Night.
-
SaturdayFeb 97:00 PMNew OrleansPelicans
-
WednesdayMar 207:00 PMHoustonRockets
Grind City Wrestling Night.
-
WednesdayMar 237:00 PMMinnesotaTimberwolves
Grind City Wrestling Night – Grizzlies World Championship Belt to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.
Each wrestling night this season will also be a Wingsday Wrestling Night where Grizzlies fans can get a Terrace Level IV ticket and a five-piece boneless wings coupon for just $22 presented by Wing Guru. Fans can redeem the coupon at either the Mount Moriah or Bartlett Wing Guru locations. This ticket package is available at grizzlies.com/tickets or by phone at (901) 888-HOOP.
Fans can head to grizzliesstore.com at midnight on Friday, November 9 and to the Grizz Den at 10 a.m. that day to snag the City Edition ‘Main Event’ Uniform available in adult, youth and women’s sizes. In addition, fans can also get ‘Main Event’ hoodies, shirts and Grizzlies accessories both online and at the Grizz Den.
For full details and design inspiration behind the new Grizzlies’ new Nike City Edition Uniform, visit grizzlies.com/main-event.
Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Tickets to Grizzlies Wrestling Nights and Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).