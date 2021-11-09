Memphis Grizzlies to host full slate of holiday youth basketball programming in December

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies announced today they will host a variety of Holiday Youth Basketball Programming in December as the 2021 holiday season tips off.

The Grizzlies will host two, three-day Holiday Youth Basketball Camps presented by Nike for girls and boys ages 7-16. The first camp takes place Monday, Dec. 20-Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Independent Presbyterian Church, with the second on Monday, Dec. 27-Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal School. For $150, campers will receive skills training provided by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff as well as giveaways and tickets to a future Grizzlies home game. Each camp will run daily from 9 a.m.- noon, and players of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Please visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Camps for full details and registration information. Space is limited.

In addition, the Grizzlies will host a Gameday Clinic presented by Nike on Wednesday, Dec. 29, on the FedExForum main court. All participants of the Gameday Clinic will receive two tickets to that evening’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, various giveaway items and will have an opportunity to watch NBA player warmups before doors open to the public. The first session, for ages 6-10, will run from 1-2 p.m. and the second session, for ages 11-16, will take the court from 2-3 p.m. Players of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Please visit MemGrizzYouth.com/Lakers-Gameday-Clinic for full details and registration information. Space is limited.

As part of the Holiday Youth Basketball Programming, the Memphis Grizzlies will present the MAM Classic, the city’s largest and longest-running holiday tournament, boasting over 100 teams, 1,200 players annually and 4,500 spectators annually. Games will take place at the MAM Grizzlies Center and other gyms throughout Memphis. As a new highlight, the tournament will culminate with championship games at FedExForum on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) exists to coach, grow and lead the youth of Memphis. Team openings are available for girls and boys in both elementary and middle school divisions. To learn more, visit MemGrizzYouth.com/MAMClassic.

Grizzlies Youth Basketball is presented by Nike. Follow @MemGrizzYouth on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or download the Grizzlies Youth Basketball app.

