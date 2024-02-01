Memphis Grizzlies celebrate Black History Month, reminding fans that ‘Legacy Lives Here’

HBCU Night, Presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Held on Thursday, February 1; Second Annual Visual Arts Exhibit Showcasing Local Black Artists Inside FedExForum; Magnifying Memphis: 29 Days of Black History Featured on Grizzlies.com/BHM

Memphis, Tenn. — Every year, the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate Black History Month throughout the month of February, reminding fans that Legacy Lives Here. Through their annual programming, the Grizzlies strive to educate the public and fans about the city of Memphis’ past and present contributions toward Black history; inspire excellence, innovation and creativity within all industries; and empower greater collaborations and shared purpose that uplifts the Black community.

CELEBRATING HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

For the sixth consecutive season, the Memphis Grizzlies will host HBCU Night, presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, on Thursday, Feb. 1, to honor the vital role these universities have played in shaping past, present and future generations. During the matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, HBCUs will be celebrated for being a powerful source of education and pride for African American communities for more than a century.

HBCU performances will occur periodically throughout the night, with the Coahoma Community College Choir singing the National Anthem and Mississippi Valley State’s Mean Green Marching Machine performing at halftime. An HBCU Stomp & Shake will also be featured in the second quarter, followed by a Divine Nine stroll-off in the fourth quarter. The Divine Nine - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc. - are the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

HBCU Night will also feature recruitment tables from seven different HBCUs throughout FedExForum’s concourse both pregame and during the game. Representatives from Jackson State University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Mississippi Valley State University, Philander Smith University, Rust College and Tennessee State University will be available to speak to fans interested in learning more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In addition, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Black History Month Edition Scarf.

VISUAL ARTS EXHIBIT AT FEDEXFORUM

Following the success of last year’s visual arts installment, fans can once again enjoy this year’s Grizzlies Black History Month Visual Arts Exhibit, located inside FedExForum. Curated by Memphis artist and founder of Alivepaint, Jamond Bullock, the exhibit also features the work of local artists including Khara Woods, Frank D. Robinson, Siphne Sylve and Richard Echols.

The artwork in the Black History Month Visual Arts Exhibit is a collection that spans from a variety of subjects and styles, including Abstract Expressionism, Afro Futurism, Impressionism, Realism, Geometric Abstraction, Pop Artand more. The exhibit showcases local artists with deep Memphis roots, each providing their own unique approach and perspective on Black experiences. The artwork is displayed on the Terrace Level of FedExForum between sections 226 and 229 and will be available to the public all month long. Fans are also encouraged to pose for photos in front of the immersive mural, located outside of sections 116 and 117A.

HISTORY IN ACTION

On Friday, Feb. 23, middle and high school theater students from across Memphis-Shelby County Schools will perform as prominent Black historical figures of their choosing throughout FedExForum’s concourse prior to tip-off as the Grizzlies face the LA Clippers. Each student will have personally selected and researched their figure, written their own script, brainstormed their costume and rehearsed their performance, which will culminate in a full, live museum experience. Grizzlies fans will be able to interact with the students and “bring them to life” as they watch their performances and hear their stories, allowing the students to both practice their craft and share their knowledge of Black history.

HBCU AWARENESS FOUNDATION COLLEGE FAIR

The Memphis Grizzlies will host this year’s biannual HBCU Awareness Foundation College Fair at FedExForum on Thursday, Feb. 29. Parents and students from across the Mid-South will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from 20 HBCUs to learn more about financial resources and the college application process. The HBCU Awareness Foundation strives to provide programs that grant academic opportunities to students interested in attending HBCUs, regardless of social or economic status and means.

ONLINE RESOURCES

To provide resources for the team’s activity throughout February, the Grizzlies have once again featured Black History Month on their website at Grizzlies.com/BHM. Returning to this year’s website is Magnifying Memphis: 29 Days of Black History, a calendar featuring 29 facts about the City of Memphis’ HBCU Legacy, Music & Arts Legacy and Community Legacy that highlights Black Historians from the local community and beyond.