Memphis Grizzlies adds to #GrizzVotes Voter Education Program

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced two new elements as part of their #GrizzVotes Voter Education Program, including a voter education symposium that debuts Thursday, Sept. 17, and an online voter information hub at www.grizzlies.com/vote.

#GrizzVotes, which launched in July 2020, is the Grizzlies' voter education program that focuses on five themes throughout the voting process, including voter Registration, voting via Absentee Ballot, In-Person Voting early or on Election Day, being an educated voter to Know Your Candidates, and a call for Poll Workers.

The Memphis Grizzlies' voter education symposium ‘Grizzlies CommUNITY Conversation: Beyond the Court to the Polls’ will be available on demand beginning this Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. via the Grizzlies’ CommUNITY Conversation page. The virtual symposium will feature a panel discussion that will focus on the history of voting in the United States, voter suppression, the right to vote and why voting matters. Panelist participants will feature Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari, NAACP Memphis Chapter president Van Turner, Clarence Day Scholar and Facing History and Ourselves alum Sage Scott and Faith Morris of the National Civil Rights Museum as the moderator. Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will introduce the conversation.

The Grizzlies are encouraging both Grizz Nation and the broader Mid-South Community to educate themselves on the upcoming election season and to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming City, County, State and Federal elections. For more information on the #GrizzVotes Voter Education Program, information on upcoming elections or to sign up to work a polling location, please visit www.grizzlies.com/vote for more information.

In June, the Memphis Grizzlies became one of the first teams in the NBA to announce a new category of Paid Time Off (PTO) to be used specifically in order to vote. The Grizzlies are also encouraging team employees to register to be poll workers in the upcoming election, while Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins released a call to action asking Tennessee residents to sign up to serve as poll workers. The Grizzlies began their commitment to engage voters in the election process in January of this year when they partnered with Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Your Vote Matters campaign promoting voter registration and participation.