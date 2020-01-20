Tennessee Secretary of State and Memphis Grizzlies launch ‘Your Vote Matters’ campaign

Friday, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Memphis Grizzlies announced their partnership in the Your Vote Matters voter registration and voter participation campaign.

“As a Memphis Grizzlies fan, I know that this team is a unifying force across Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to increase civic engagement not only of Grizzlies fans but all Tennesseans.”

“Partnering with Secretary Hargett and the Your Vote Matters campaign is a natural complement to our activities leading into the MLK Celebration Game today, where we actively encourage the Memphis community to remember, celebrate and act on Dr. King’s legacy,” said Grizzlies Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Grizzlies Foundation Abusheri Ohwofasa. “I think we would all agree that not only registering to vote, but also committing to exercise that right on election day, is indeed a powerful way to put one’s beliefs into action.”

The Memphis Grizzlies will work in partnership with Secretary Hargett to register voters at games, show fans how to easily register to vote online and visit schools to educate students on civic engagement.

The Your Vote Matters campaign encourages all eligible Tennesseans to make their voices heard in 2020 by registering to vote, making sure their voter registration is up to date and exercising their right to vote on election day.

Registering to vote, updating your address, or checking your registration status is easy, fast and secure through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system at GoVoteTN.com.

The Secretary of State is partnering with Tennessee’s three professional sports teams–the Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans–for the Your Vote Matters campaign. The campaign is designed to increase voter registration and election day turnout and marks the first partnership between the Secretary of State and Tennessee’s professional sports teams. Further details on activations with each team will be announced at a later time.

