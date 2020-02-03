Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins named Western Conference Coach of the Month for January

The NBA today announced that Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for January. This marks the first career Coach of the Month award for Jenkins, who at age 35 is the youngest person to earn Coach of the Month honors since Lawrence Frank in April 2005.

Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to an 11-4 January record, tied for the highest winning percentage (.733) in the Western Conference. Memphis won a season-high seven consecutive games from Jan. 4-17, the team’s longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season, and went 7-1 at home during the month.

Currently in his first season as an NBA head coach, Jenkins helped the Grizzlies establish a new single-month franchise record for scoring average (118.9 points, third in the NBA) last month, over five points per game more than the previous record set in December 2019 (113.4). Three of the Grizzlies’ five most-prolific scoring months (min. 10 games) have been set this season.

Memphis paced the NBA in assists (28.6) and points in the paint (60.3) during January, increasing the team’s lead in those categories for the season. The Grizzlies have recorded 1,353 assists through the end of January, raising $13,350 in educational support for students in Shelby County Schools. Through his “Coach Jenkins’ Assists For Education Program,” Jenkins has pledged $10 per assist throughout the 2019-20 season to provide everyday necessities to students in the greater Memphis area. At their current pace, the Grizzlies are on track to help Jenkins surpass his $20,000 goal.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2019-20 Season Tickets, 10-Game and Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).