CavsSpurs Game Preview

The Wine & Gold return home from their five-game road trip to host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff from The Q is set for 3:00 p.m. (ET).

With two games left this season, the Cavaliers are looking to finish their 2018-19 campaign on a high note.

While the end result of the last five games wasn't ideal for the Cavaliers, they still played well against the wild Western Conference, outrebounding their five opponents by an average of 8.0 rebounds per game (46.2-38.2). The Cavs also had at least a +10 advantage on the glass in three of those five contests including a 48-48 tie with Golden State in Friday's meeting.

Against the Warriors, Collin Sexton once again helped to make his case for First Team All-Rookie with his highest scoring half of his NBA career - posting 20 points (9-13 FG) in the second half and finishing the evening with a team-high 27 points on 3-7 (.429) shooting from deep to go along with a team-high tying four assists and two steals in 32 minutes. He now has a career-high 21 consecutive games scoring in double figures.

The Young Bull has now scored at least 20 points in 13 of the last 15 games, including four times during the Cavs’ recent road trip. Over the last 15 outings, Sexton is averaging 23.9 points (.523 FG%, .473 3FG%, .891 FT%, 36.0 MIN). Among NBA rookies, Sexton ranks first in FT% (.841) and double digit scoring games (71) and second in 3FG% (.411, 14th-best in entire NBA).

Sexton's fellow young guns, Larry Nance Jr. and David Nwaba, also had a rock-solid road trip with Larry grabbing at least 10 rebounds in all five outings during the Cavs’ road trip, averaging a double-double over that stretch, while Nwaba tallied his 1,000th career point with his sixth point at Golden State and finishing with 13 points on 5-7 (.714) shooting, seven rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

As the Wine & Gold look to finish the season strong, they'll welcome in a San Antonio squad that's looking to climb up the Western Conference Playoff ladder in their few remaining games. The Spurs currently hold the eighth seed, but are just a single game out from the sixth-seeded L.A. Clippers.

Gregg Popovich's squad helped their case on Friday, flying past the Washington Wizards, 129-112, in the Capital. In that game, eight Spurs scored in double figures including all five starters. LaMarcus Aldrdige led the charge with 24 points and seven rebounds while Rudy Gay posted 18 points off the bench in the win.

As these two teams prepare to lock horns on Sunday afternoon, the Cavs will look to tie up the season series at one game apiece after falling to San Antonio in their first go-around on March 28.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Tune in for Cavaliers LIVE on FSO for pre-and-postgame coverage starting 30 minutes prior to tipoff and immediately following the conclusion of the game.

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Sunday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds - Pirates game (1:35 p.m.) and the Cavs - Spurs game (3:00 p.m.). To view channel information, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike, @angel_gray1, @cayleighgriffin and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#2 - Collin Sexton #20 - Brandon Knight #16 - Cedi Osman #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #11 - Bryn Forbes #4 - Derrick White #10 - DeMar DeRozan #12 - LaMarcus Aldridge #25 - Jakob Poeltl

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Spurs) - Ben Moore (NWT, Out), Dejounte Murray (Right ACL Tear, Out) Marco Belinelli (Left Hip Soreness, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the second and final game between the Cavs and Spurs this season with San Antonio taking the first meeting, 116-110, late last month in Texas. Sunday's showdown between the two squads will also be the final time the Cavs take on a Western Conference opponent this season.

In the first game against San Antonio, the Cavs outrebounded the Spurs, 49-33, while Collin Sexton made 10 of his first 12 field goal attempts and finished the night with a team-high 24 points and three assists in 35 minutes. Larry Nance Jr. also had a nice game, registering a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench.

Kevin Love had a night to remember against San Antonio after he scored his 12,000th career point with his basket at the 1:41 mark of the fourth quarter, becoming just the eighth player in NBA history to accumulate at least 12,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 1,000 three-pointers. Love ended the evening with 18 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes.

Game Promotions

Autism Awareness Game presented by Cleveland Clinic Children's & Autism Speaks Northeast Ohio Community



Levin Furniture Family Fun Pack: Every Saturday and Sunday home game, join us with a Family Fun Pack. The pack includes 4 tickets to the game, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 drinks!

On Deck

Following Sunday's matinee with the Spurs, the Wine & Gold put a cap on the 2018-19 season on Tuesday night when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets on Fan Appreciation Night at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE