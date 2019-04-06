Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

#CavsSpurs Programming Note

April 7, 2019
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Apr 06, 2019

On Sunday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds - Pirates game (1:35 p.m.) and the Cavs - Spurs game (3:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs vs. Spurs

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 2:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 3:00 p.m.

  • Cable providers
    - Cleveland, Youngstown, Western, PA, NY, Wheeling/ Steubenville: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel
    - Cincinnati, Charleston/Huntington, Columbus, Lima, Toledo-Lucas County, Louisville/ Lexington, KY, Bowling Green, KY, Dayton, Ohio Counties of Ft. Wayne DMA, Toledo-Outer: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels.
  • Direct TV: FSOhio – 660, 660-1, 661-2
  • Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
  • AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
  • Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
