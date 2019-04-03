The Cavaliers 17th annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Discount Drug Mart, marks the final 2018-19 regular season home game and a great time to say ‘THANKS’ to the best fans in the NBA. More than $1 MILLION IN PRIZES will be given away throughout the night to fans in attendance at the Cavs vs. Charlotte Hornets regular season finale on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:00 p.m.

“Fan Appreciation Night is one of our favorite traditions because it’s dedicated to thanking our fans for their passion and support all season long,” said Tracy Marek, chief marketing officer for the Cavaliers. “It’s the enthusiasm of our fans that inspires us to #BeTheFight as we look forward to a bright Wine & Gold future.”

ALL FOR ONE, PRIZES FOR ALL!

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Discount Drug Mart, means no fan will go home empty handed! Every fan will receive a scratch-off ticket voucher that is guaranteed to reveal a prize upon their arrival to The Q.

All fans in attendance on Fan Appreciation Night will also take home a cooler backpack adorned with the Cavs shield logo presented by Discount Drug Mart. The backpack was selected to be the night’s giveaway by members of Wine & Gold United, the team’s official club of season ticket holders.

Throughout the game, the Cavs will randomly select entire sections of fans that will receive a variety of prizes that include gift certificates to local restaurants and retailers, water park passes, a free set of tires courtesy of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and much more.

That's not all! Additionally:

Fans can check out a very special vending machine located by the Discount Drug Mart Entrance on the south side of The Q (on Gateway Plaza across from Progressive Field) to “Push button. Get prizes.” including t-shirts and other various swag items courtesy of Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans.



including t-shirts and other various swag items The first 50 fans to stop by Wine & Gold Nation Headquarters (Sec. 131) will receive special giveaways from the best fan club in the NBA!

CAVS PLAYERS GIVE AUTHENTIC NIKE JERSEYS AND GAME-WORN SHOES TO LUCKY FANS!

ALL fans in attendance will be automatically entered for a chance to be randomly selected to come down to center court immediately following the game where Cavs players will personally give away authentic Nike jerseys and game-worn shoes! Cavs mascots will also join in on the fun as Sir C.C. will giveaway his hat and Moondog his jersey.

A TERRIFIC TEAM SHOP THANK YOU!

To celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, the Cavaliers Team Shop will offer fans a BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE deal on the entire stock of Cavs merchandise, both in-store at The Q and online at cavs.com/shop! (*Some exclusions may apply.) PLUS, all purchases in-store will include a free mystery gift, while supplies last. The Team Shop will also offer free shipping on all domestic orders on April 9th.

#AllForFans ACROSS ALL SOCIAL MEDIA!

Cavs Nation can join in on the Fan Appreciation Night conversation with hashtags #AllForFans and #CavsHornets. Fans can stay connected to the Cavaliers by following the Cavs on Facebook (Facebook.com/Cavs), Twitter (@Cavs), Instagram (@Cavs) and Snapchat (@Cavs).

The Cavaliers extend their special thanks to the Cleveland Monsters, the Canton Charge, local businesses and corporate partners who made it possible for all fans to have the chance to take home fabulous prizes: