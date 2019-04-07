Five Keys: Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Key: Home Sweet Home The Cavaliers wrap up the 2018-19 regular season with two more at The Q, beginning with a Sunday afternoon matchup with San Antonio and wrapping up on Fan Appreciation Night against the Hornets on Tuesday. The Wine & Gold are coming off a five-game trip, going winless and extending their losing skid to eight games – but they have nothing to be embarrassed about in any of those efforts, especially Friday night’s tough loss to the World Champs in Oakland. It’s true that there are no “moral victories” in the NBA, but the scrappy Cavaliers – playing without Tristan Thompson for some of the trip and Kevin Love for almost all of it – refused to fold, down 16 points midway through the fourth on the final game of their late-season roadie and second game of a back-to-back. Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr. and David Nwaba keyed that late comeback that saw Cleveland shave a 21-point Warriors lead to just three before Steph Curry saved the Dubs’ bacon. Just one game separates the Spurs, Thunder and Clippers for the 6-7-8 spots in the Western Conference Playoff picture. The Spurs – who close at home against Dallas on Wednesday night – are coming off a 17-point win in Washington.

Key: Rookie Rising Collin Sexton has a ton of a great NBA qualities already as just a 20-year-old rookie – among them: the kid is indefatigable. Coming into Friday’s game as the only Cavalier to suit up for all 80 games, having to chase a red-hot Steph Curry in his new contact lenses and being guarded by one of the league’s elite in Klay Thompson, Sexton got off to a 1-for-9 start from the floor. But instead of hanging his head, the Young Bull lived up to his nickname in the second stanza – going 9-of-13 after intermission, finishing with a team-high 27 points to go with four assists and a pair of steals. With Thompson and Curry hounding him all night, Sexton didn’t commit a turnover in 32 minutes of work. With his 27-point showing on Friday, Sexton has now topped the 20-point plateau in 13 of his last 15 games – shooting .523 from the floor, .473 from deep and .891 from the stripe over that stretch. On Sunday afternoon, he’ll lock up with San Antonio’s Bryn Forbes, who’s started all but one game for Gregg Popovich this year, notching double-figures in 57 of them, including a 19-point, six-board, four-assist effort two weeks ago against the Wine & Gold.

Key: They Love L.A. The Cavaliers dodged some of the better big men out West last week – Danilo Gallinari, DeAndre Ayton, DeMarcus Cousins – but they’ll likely have to face the music against San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, who earned his seventh career All-Star bid this past season. This year, the former Longhorn leads the Spurs in rebounding (9.1 rpg) and blocks (1.35 bpg), posting 30 double-doubles and topping the 20-point mark on 45 occasions – including a 24-point effort in their recent road win over Washington. Aldridge – who earlier this season became the second-oldest player to score at least 56 points in a game (vs. OKC on January 10) – was limited to just 14 points in 35 minutes in their win over Cleveland at the start of the recent road trip. He’ll lock horns with Larry Nance Jr. today, who had an outstanding road trip – snagging double-digit boards in all five games and averaging a double-double (10.2 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.6spg) on the junket. He was equally good in the loss at the AT&T Center – finishing with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting while leading the squad with 11 boards, four assists and a pair of steals while recording the squad’s only blocked shot.

Key: Fast Forward LaMarcus Aldridge didn’t have his best outing against the Wine & Gold in their home win back on March 28, but Cleveland’s old friend DeMar DeRozan had no such trouble. The former Raptor was about as efficient as he could be – finishing with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting, going 5-of-5 from the stripe and adding a game-high eight assists. Despite the amount of stars that have rolled through San Antonio over the years, DeRozan is looking to become the first Spur in team history to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in a season. The squad’s leader in scoring (21.4 ppg) and assists (6.2), DeRozan has posted 42 games of at least 20-points so far this season. As he was two weeks ago in Texas, the four-time All-Star will be a handful for Cedi Osman again on Sunday afternoon. The young Cedi notched double-figures in three of the five games on the trip – including a 15-point effort on Friday night in Oakland – but he struggled in the opener against San Antonio, finishing with nine points on 4-for-13 shooting. Despite that tough outing, he’s still been very effective since the Break – averaging 13.9 points in those 22 games, netting double-figures in 15 of them and topping the 20-point mark in four.