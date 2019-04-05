CavsWarriors Game Preview

The Wine & Gold travel to Oakland on Friday night to battle the Golden State Warriors in their final road game of the season. Tipoff from Oracle Arena is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. (ET).

Heading into tonight's game, the Cavaliers are looking to snag their first win of this five-game roadie by continuing to play tough in the trenches. Over the past four games, Cleveland has outrebounded their opponents by an average of 7.5 rebounds per game (45.8-38.3) and held a 50-36 advantage on the glass in yesterday's meeting with the Kings.

Against Sacramento, rookie Collin Sexton continued his offensive tear, tallying 19 points for a career-high 20 consecutive games scoring in double figures. It is the sixth-longest double-digit scoring streak by a Cavs freshman in team history. The Young Bull is also on pace to becoming just the third rookie in league history to average at least 16.0 ppg, while shooting at least .400 from beyond the arc and .800 from the foul line (Larry Bird in 1979-80 and Stephen Curry in 2009-10).

Jordan Clarkson had a solid game against Sac-Town, posting 22 points on 9-13 shooting in 31 minutes off the bench. Clarkson also tied his career-high with three straight games of 20+ points, averaging 22.7 points on .622 (28-45) shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.3 minutes per night over that span.

Big man Ante Zizic, who will most likely get the start at center tonight against the Warriors, registered his fourth double-double of the season yesterday at Sacramento finishing with 14 points on 7-9 (.778) shooting, 10 rebounds, a career-high four assists and one block in 31 minutes of work. On this road trip, Zizic is shooting a combined .778 (14-18) from the field.

As the Cavs look to close out their 2018-19 road schedule with a win, they'll be going up against a Golden State squad that has won seven of their last 10 and currently hold the top seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors (54-20) currently own a three-game winning streak with their latest, 108-90, victory coming against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Tinseltown.

In that win, the Warriors were captained by DeMarcus Cousins who not only led both teams in points with 21, but also tallied 10 boards for a double-double on the night. Quinn Cook was Dub Nation's second-leading scorer with 18 points off the bench.

Tonight's game between the Cavs and Warriors is the final time these two teams meet this season. Golden State took the first meeting back on December 5 in Cleveland after a back-and-forth affair at The Q.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Wine & Gold head into their final road game of the season looking to mimic their earlier toe-to-toe effort against the Warriors in early December.

In that game, Collin Sexton scored a team-high 21 points while going up against former All-Star Steph Curry who posted 42 points on the night. Sexton also shot a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc and tallied three assists.

Big man Tristan Thompson recorded a double-double in their last meeting against GSW, posting 14 points and 19 boards. Jordan Clarkson also joined in on the fun, knocking down 17 points as a reserve.

Kevin Durant tallied a double-double of his own against Cleveland scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds at The Q.

Following Friday's meeting with Golden State, the Cavs return to Cleveland on Sunday to battle the San Antonio Spurs at 3:00 p.m. (ET) before closing out the 2018-19 campaign against the Charlotte Hornets on Fan Appreciation Night on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

