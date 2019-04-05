CavsWarriors Programming Note

Tonight, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds - Pirates game (7:05 p.m.), the Cavs - Warriors game (10:30 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets - Rangers game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.
Cavs at Warriors
Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 10:00 p.m. | Tipoff at 10:30 p.m.
- Cable providers
- Cleveland, Western PA, NY, Youngstown: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel
- Columbus: Will join in progress on the main FOX Sports Ohio Channel upon conclusion of Blue Jackets coverage
- Toledo-Lucas County, Bowling Green, KY/Knoxville, TN, Wheeling/Steubenville: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels.
- DISH: 452
- DISH HD: 9574
- DISH Hopper: 412-40
- Direct TV: 660-2
- ATT: 692
- ATT HD: 1692
- Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
- Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV