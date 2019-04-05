Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

#CavsWarriors Programming Note

April 5, 2019
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Apr 05, 2019

Tonight, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds - Pirates game (7:05 p.m.), the Cavs - Warriors game (10:30 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets - Rangers game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Warriors

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 10:00 p.m. | Tipoff at 10:30 p.m.

  • Cable providers
    - Cleveland, Western PA, NY, Youngstown: Main FOX Sports Ohio channel
    - Columbus: Will join in progress on the main FOX Sports Ohio Channel upon conclusion of Blue Jackets coverage
    - Toledo-Lucas County, Bowling Green, KY/Knoxville, TN, Wheeling/Steubenville: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels.
  • DISH: 452
  • DISH HD: 9574
  • DISH Hopper: 412-40
  • Direct TV: 660-2
  • ATT: 692
  • ATT HD: 1692
  • Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Adel, Deng, Blossomgame, Jaron, Chriss, Marquese, Clarkson, Jordan, Dellavedova, Matthew

