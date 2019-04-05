Five Keys: Cavaliers at Warriors

Key: Wrapping Up the Road On Friday night in Oakland, the Wine & Gold will look to salvage the final game of their five-game late-season roadie. It won’t be easy – taking on the Conference’s top squad and league’s reigning champions. On Thursday night, the Cavaliers dropped their fourth straight on the recent trip and seventh straight overall, falling to the Kings in Sacramento. Cleveland never led but was never fully out of the game, but a quick Kings’ burst straddling the third and fourth quarters was just enough to extend the seven-game skein. The Warriors blasted the shorthanded Lakers on Thursday night – leading by as many as 34 points before calling off the dogs in the fourth quarter. Golden State still hasn’t locked up the Conference’s top seed and a win over the Wine & Gold would get them closer to that goal with a final back-to-back early next week to wrap up the campaign. Of course, these two franchises have a rich recent history, but the Cavaliers are headed in a different direction as this regular season wraps up. The Dubs took a one-sided win over the Cavaliers back in early December, with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant combining for 67 points in the win.

Key: Shooting Stars Lottery teams – including the Cavaliers – are understandably eyeing the upcoming Draft, looking to snag one of the top picks in a top-heavy field. But it’s not always necessary to be at the very top to land a franchise cornerstone. Collin Sexton was last year’s No. 8 overall pick, and if voters are paying attention, he’s a lock for the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team. Stephen Curry was the seventh overall pick back in 2009, and things have seemingly turned out OK for him and the Warriors. Despite putting up astronomical numbers once again, Curry won’t be in the MVP conversation this year – a small slight for the three-time champ. Curry comes into the contest having drilled the most three-pointers this season – having hit 341 triples (71 more than the next-closest player, Sacramento’s Buddy Hield). Despite the lopsided win in L.A., Curry put up a rare clunker – finishing with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting, including 1-of-9 from long-range. He had no such trouble on December 5 in Cleveland – leading both squads with 42 points, going 9-for-14 from deep and 11-of-12 from the stripe. Sexton is looking to join Curry in terms of historic rookie seasons – on pace to join him and Larry Bird as the only two freshmen to average at least 16.0 points while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 80 percent from the stripe. The Young Bull – who finished with 18 points in last night’s loss in Sacramento – has 26 20-point performances this season, including a team-high 21 points in the last meeting between these two teams.

Key: Chairmen of the Boards Despite being without their two best rebounders – Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson – on Thursday night in Sacramento, the Cavaliers still managed to dominate the Kings on the glass. The credit goes to Larry Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic, each of whom doubled-up in the loss. Nance grabbed double-digit boards in his fourth straight outing – leading both squads with 16 rebounds to go with 11 points three assists. It was Nance’s 16th double-double this season, and he’s been rock-solid through the first four games of the trip, averaging 9.5 points, 12.3 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per. Big Z followed up a strong performance on Monday night in Phoenix to finish with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding 10 boards, a team-high four assists and the squad’s only blocked shot. On the road trip, Zizic has shot .778 from the floor, going 14-of-18. Tristan Thompson sat out last night’s contest in Sacramento, but could be back in action on Friday night. Thompson has always performed well against Golden State – including the December 5 loss at The Q – finishing with 14 points and a game-high 19 boards. DeMarcus Cousins had a solid showing on Friday night against the Lakers, but won’t be in action when the Wine & Gold roll in for the second game of the back-to-back.

Key: Facing Forward Cedi Osman was essentially a wide-eyed rook when these two squads tangled in last year’s NBA Finals – finishing with just four total points in the four-game sweep. But he comes into tonight’s matchup as a grizzled sophomore with a solid season of work under his belt. On Thursday night, the young Cedi finished with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3-of-5 from long-distance, adding four boards and three helpers. Like Sexton, Cedi is looking to finish the regular season off strong – shooting at a .407 clip from three-point range and .844 from the stripe, averaging 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over that stretch. Osman had a solid showing in the first meeting against Golden State this year – finishing with 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from long-range. On Friday night, he’ll lock horns for much of the night with Kevin Durant, who finished with 25 points, 10 boards and nine assists in that early-December meeting. The 10-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP is the league’s eighth-leading scorer this year and will be a handful for the road-weary Wine & Gold on Friday night.