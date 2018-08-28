Clarkson Posts 22 in Philippines' Win over Japan

Even though he won't return back to the States with a medal, Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson can still feel accomplished after helping the Philippines earn their first win of the 2018 Asian Games with a, 113-80, victory over Japan on Monday in the first round of the consolation bracket.

While the game's first quarter was tightly contested, the Philippines were able to blow the doors wide open with an 18-0 run midway through the game, giving the team a nice cushion for the remainder of the contest. In the fourth, Clarkson's squad led by as much as 25, thus sealing the deal for Gilas Pilipinas.

Filipino head coach Yeng Guiao was happy with the win, but knows there is still work to be done before the team leaves Jakarta.

"We're trying to finish on a winning note," Guiao said. "I think that's a good going-away present for Jordan before he goes back to the States for [training] camp. We want to feel good about this whole thing."

The Filipino win was a well-rounded team effort. In fact, Clarkson (22 pts) and forward Christian Standhardinger (27 pts) were the stars of the game after combining for 49 points. Clarkson added nine dimes and six boards while Standhardinger rounded out his double-double effort with 14 rebounds. Paul Lee also shot well, tallying 17 points in the win. Taichi Nakamura was Japan's leading scorer with 16, despite going scoreless in the second half.

Despite their relegation to the consolation bracket, the Philippines still have a chance to earn fifth place when they take on Syria at 8:30 a.m. (ET) this Friday morning. Whether they win or lose, the nation will improve over their seventh-place finish at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.