Clarkson Notches 25 in Quarterfinals Loss to South Korea

For the second straight game, Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson excelled with the Philippines men's national team, scoring 25 points against South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. However, it was the second straight loss the Philippines suffered in heart-breaking fashion - falling to SK, 92-82, despite leading midway through the fourth quarter.

The Philippines lead by eight in the final frame but South Korea worked their way back into the contest with a hot-hand from the three-point line, which helped them go on a 13-4 run in the final minutes of the contest. The late game push by South Korea earned them a spot in the semifinals on Thursday against Iran.”

"I take responsibility for [the loss]," Philippines head coach Yeng Guiao said following his team's loss. "We were in the game until the last 5-6 minutes. We were just not comfortable with the zone [defense]."

In the end, the Philippines saw Clarkson tally 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Christian Standhardinger knocked down 16 points and nine rebounds for a near-double-double. South Korea's Ricardo Ratliffe was the unanimous star of the contest, leading both squads with 30 points and 15 boards.

While the Philippines' prolonged basketball woes against South Korea continued - the archipelago hasn't beaten their mainland neighbors since the 1970 Asian Games - the Filipino squad still has some work left to do in Indonesia. They'll go up against Japan in the consolation bracket and still have a chance to place fifth, which would be an improvement over their seventh-place finish at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. Tipoff from Jakarta will be at 6:00 a.m. (ET).