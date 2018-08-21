Clarkson Tallies 28 against China in International Debut

On Monday night, Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson experienced competitive, international basketball for the first time, representing the Philippines in a contest against China at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Despite originally being denied the opportunity, the NBA granted the 26-year-old a one-time exception last week, which Clarkson made sure not to squander.

Despite falling to China, 82-80, Clarkson helped lead the Philippines with 28 total points, including 16 third-quarter points. He also knocked down five treys to go along with eight boards, four dimes and two steals.

"I think he scored 20-plus points for us, and he created a lot of [good] situations for us," said Philippines head coach Yeng Guiao following Monday's game.

Clarkson wasn't alone in this sterling showing. A number of his Filipino teammates helped take some of the weight off their NBA teammate, including Christian Standhardinger who tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in helping to lead the Philippines on an 18-5 stretch in the fourth quarter while Clarkson rested. Stanley Pringle also chipped in 14 points.

At the other end of the court, China's Zhao Rui helped put China ahead in the waning moments with two crucial free throws. Zhou finished the game with a double-double, including 25 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Though China may have spoiled Clarkson's international debut, the Philippines have already secured a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals with their next opponent to be determined.