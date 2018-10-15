Trail Blazers Exercise Team Options on Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 15, 2018) – The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised 2019-20 team options on the rookie contracts of forward/center Zach Collins and forward Caleb Swanigan, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The Trail Blazers acquired Collins, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, in a draft day trade and selected Swanigan with the 26th overall pick in the same draft.

In his rookie 2017-18 season with the Trail Blazers, Collins (7-0, 235) posted averages of 4.4 points (39.8% FG, 31.0% 3-PT, 64.3% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.26 steals, 0.47 blocks and 15.8 minutes in 66 games (one start).

Swanigan (6-9, 250) averaged 2.3 points (40.0% FG, 12.5% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.19 steals, 0.11 blocks and 7.0 minutes in 27 games (three starts) during his rookie 2017-18 season.