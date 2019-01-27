Reports: Lillard, Curry To Compete In All-Star Three-Point Contest

It’s shaping up to be a busy All-Star Saturday night for the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has accepted an invitation to compete in the Three-Point Contest at the 2019 All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, NC. The 6-3 point guard in his seventh season out of Weber State is shooting 37 percent on three-pointers and is seventh in the league in three-pointers made with 142 this season.

Lillard also holds the franchise mark in made three-pointers at 1,411 and counting. He was also the only player in the NBA to make a three-pointer in every one of his team’s game this season before sitting out Saturday night’s victory versus the Atlanta Hawks. So basically, the guy knows his way around the three-point line.

He also has experience in the three-point contest after competing in the event at the 2014 All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, which was won by Marco Belinelli. That was also the year that Lillard participating in all five events at All-Star Weekend, including the All-Star Game. Lillard was not named an All-Star starter for the 2019 All-Star Game, though he stands a good chance of making the team as a reserve, which is determined by coaches vote and will be announced on January 31 on TNT.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard won’t be the only Trail Blazer going for the three-point crown in Charlotte on February 16, as he’s reporting that Blazers guard Seth Curry has also been invited to shoot at the 2019 event. The 6-3 guard in his fifth season in the NBA and his first with the Trail Blazers is shooting 48 percent from three this season, which currently ranks .005 percentage points behind San Antonio’s Davis Bertans for the top spot in the NBA.

Curry’s accuracy from behind the three-point line this season is just one of many reasons why the reserve guard was reportedly selected. A native of Charlotte, Curry’s addition serves as a homecoming of sorts for the former Blue Devil. And Curry’s father, Dell, competed in the three-point contest twice as a member of the Hornets during their original run in Charlotte.

And of course, Seth is the younger brother of Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who has reportedly also accepted an invitation to compete in the 2019 shootout. So pitting the Curry bothers against each other in front of a hometown crowd made too much sense to pass up.

According to various reports, Lillard and the Curry’s will be joined by Dirk Nowitzki and Buddy Heild in the Three-Point Contest, along with probably a few other players whose names have yet to leak.