Having Already Watched His Dad And Brother Compete, Seth Curry Wants His Crack At The Three-Point Contest

Voting for 2019 NBA All-Star Game starters ends on Monday, January 21 at 8:59 p.m., so you’ve still got a bit of time to get in those votes for Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkić and/or any other player you’d like to see at the midseason exhibition. Starters are determined through a combination of fan votes (50 percent), media votes (25 percent) and player votes (25 percent), with coaches filling out the reserves. Starter will be announced on Thursday, January 24 during TNT’s NBA Tip-Off with Ernie, Charles, Kenny and Shaq, with the reserve selections announced on the same show a week later.

But the actual All-Star Game is only one event in a jam-packed schedule at All-Star Weekend, which will be held February 15-17 in Charlotte, NC. And participants for all of the non All-Star Game events, from the Taco Bell Skills Challenge to the Slam Dunk Contest, are selected by the folks at the NBA, perhaps with a bit of prodding from teams, rather than via the ballot box.

While the league surely has some ideas for the players they’d like to see in those contests, it doesn’t hurt for a player to state their desire to be included, seeing as how participation in these events is done on a volunteer basis.

So for the record: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry would like an invitation to compete in the 2019 Three-Point Contest, which is the second even on NBA All-Star Saturday night.

By all rights, Curry should be one of the first players the NBA considers when filling out the eight-man roster for the Three-Point Contest. First and foremost, he’s the NBA’s most accurate three-point shooter this season at 48.6 percent. That alone should be enough to earn the 6-2 guard in his fifth season out of Duke an invite.

But there’s plenty of additional reasons why Curry is a strong candidate for the Three-Point Contest. A native of Charlotte, Curry prepped at Charlotte Christian School, which is less than 10 miles from the Spectrum Center, where all of the main All-Star events will be held.

Of course, Seth grew up in Charlotte due to his father, Dell, playing 10 seasons with the Hornets in Charlotte. The elder Curry, a career 40 percent shooter from three, participated in the NBA Three-Point Contest in 1992 and 1994. With that Three-Point Contest seed was planted over two decades ago, 2019 feels like the right time to harvest.

“I’ve always wanted to ever since my dad shot in it a long time ago,” said Seth of his desire to complete in the Three-Point Contest. “And it’s in Charlotte this year, back in the hometown, so I’d love to (participate).”

But there’s more than one family tie at play in terms of Seth’s case for the Three-Point Contest. A lot of people don’t know this, but Seth is the younger brother of Golden State guard Stephen Curry, a three-time NBA Champion, two-time Most Valuable Player and five-time NBA Three-Point Contest participant, though he’s only taken the crown once. Despite being widely considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, if not the greatest, Stephen has sat out the last two Three-Point Contests, though he’s hinted he might return if the event was held in his hometown. Having a chance of competing against his little brother would seem to only sweeten the pot.

“Steph was saying a couple years ago he’d come back into the Three-Point Contest when it got back to Charlotte,” said Seth, “so I think it would kind of be fun to have me and him in the Three-Point Shootout.”

Participants for all of the events besides the actual All-Star Game tend to come out within a few weeks of All-Star Weekend. Until then, Seth says he’s keeping his fingers crossed and his shooting hand ready.

Said the youngest Curry: “I hope my name is called when that day comes.”