PODCAST » Rip City Report, Episode 160

Greetings from Boston. After the Trail Blazers started one of their longest trips in franchise history with three-straight wins, your humble podcast crew of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, chopped up yet another road edition of the Rip City Report from my hotel room here in historic Beantown...

In this, the 160th edition of the NBA's most popular Trail Blazers' podcast (probably?), we discuss the Trail Blazers’ propensity for post-All-Star break success, initial impressions of Enes Kanter, the Blazers suddenly being a deep team team, how they've managed thus far on their current seven-game road trip, play another round of "Walton or Oden" and finish by answering listener questions about X-factors down the stretch, the players we most (and least) want babysitting Joe’s kids, our all-time Blazers starting five, retiring Brandon Roy’s jersey, Moe Harkless’ headband and a bit more. I don't think we said the word "elevator" once, so if you're already done with that story, this is the podcast for you.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. Thanks for listening!