VIDEO: Team Gets Stuck In An Elevator In Boston

Extended road trips pose a whole host of issues for NBA teams, especially a team like the Trail Blazers that travels more miles per season than any other team in any of the four major American sports leagues. While the team generally does a great job doing everything they can to make the difficulties that accompany getting to and from 41 road games every seasons as easy as possible, some variables cannot be controlled.

Such was the case Tuesday afternoon in Boston. Players piled into an elevator after a light workout at Emerson College, only to have the elevator get stuck with the majority of the team stranded inside.

After about 30 minutes, the facilities folks were able to get the doors open and the players out despite the car sitting in between floors. While they were saved well in advance of Wednesday night's game versus the Celtics, my guess is the team won't chance taking the elevator when they hold shootaround Wednesday morning in Boston.