Dame D.O.L.L.A. Takes You Inside His Home In New 'Goat Spirit' Video

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard released a new song earlier in the week, "Blacklist" which details some of his thoughts and feelings about issues regarding racism, police violence, Donald Trump and the role athletes can play in effecting societal change.

On Friday, he released another new track, "GOAT Spirit," featuring Raphael Saadiq, and a music video recorded at his home during Oregon's stay-at-home order. You can catch glimpses of Damian Jr, Keljin Blevins (Dame's cousin and a member of Portland's 2019 Las Vegas Summer League team) and his fleet of automobiles as he discusses growing up, the life of an NBA player and taking "some Ls in the season" While there are themes from "Blacklist" which find their way into "Goat Spirit," the new track is more in line, both thematically and sonically, with songs on the "Big D.O.L.L.A." release last summer.

You can stream "GOAT Spirit" and the rest of Dame D.O.L.L.A's catalog on just about every streaming service known to man/woman.