Lillard Addresses Racism, Police Violence And Athlete Protest In New Song, 'Blacklist'

(The following post contains graphic language)

As an NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard has already participated in protests demanding change in Portland and around the country after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others due to police violence and racially-motivated attacks. He's also using his platform to discuss the issues roiling the country through one of his other passions: music.

In an emotional track posted to his Souncloud account Tuesday morning entitled "Blacklist," Lillard addresses racism and police brutality in no uncertain terms, coming out by making it very clear how he feels about racist before going into his thoughts and feelings about the current state of race in the United States. Lillard discusses looting and property damage as a result of historical inequity, policing your own and how that doesn't seem to work with regard to law enforcement, previous instances in which athletes used their stature to influence change and his thoughts on Donald Trump. It's a lot of pain and anger condensed into three minutes.

The understated piano that accompanies the track comes courtesy of Kev Choice. Below are the full lyrics...

As a brother with a good heart, I say “Fuck you” if you racist

Or whites staying quiet, you disabling the changes

And fuck being famous, tired of watching us complaining

Cops kill a brother, get released after arraignment

We in a pandemic, thought getting out I’d be more joyed

Then I watched a cop knee to the neck kill George Floyd

They hid behind the badge, we get to posting, it never lasts

Like, was we ever mad? Speed up the process and do the dash

Showing up at every establishment breaking glass

Taking all they high-end products and making cash

We in our bag, they getting mad, gotta attack the dolla

Break they ass off proper, hit dogs holla

As a rich black man living in this country, it’s hard being comfy

When the hate your people get is coming from the ones amongst me

Used to call us "monkeys" and "slaves" and we overcame

Still our work is just beginning, protests look like parades

And if a teammate of mine do underage, Imma snitch

Me and you ain’t a fit, I ain’t gonna sit or convince myself I’m being loyal

Or mad at you, so why these good cops won’t speak on the bad apples?

How the president get on TV and be mad casual?

Like “If you looting we shooting” like it’s a game

Dude’s a clown and a trust fund baby, he numb the pain

Never had it hard, came into office unpatched the scars

Let the racist folks tell us we really ain't make it far

I feel the tension rising, 1950 how we divided

I ain't even tripping on how the season decided

Racism pandemic is years ahead of the virus

Really mean it but they going to try to play us as tyrants

Look, Ali wasn't the greatest just cause his hands work

Frontline for his people, this was a man's work

Before he let the black people down he let the fans hurt

So if the stars is aligned, that mean it can work

Don't need approval, I've always been doing God's work

Even before I was in the Bentley like Farnsworth

Make me sick to my stomach to see these moms hurt

Tommy Smith fist in the air, that's what our bond worth

Support black businesses, got to fight evil

We love ourselves, we don't hate white people

We just striving for equality, acknowledge me!

Don't just kill me for chilling when in my property

Got some shit on my mind and I'm feeling helpless

Cause we need help from people who ain't dealt with

The kind of shit we experience, how we felt when

The country turned on Kaepernick after he knelted

All the shit we endured and we still playing fair

That black skin really thicker than some Jamaican hair

Our culture beautiful, battle-tested and tough

We've had enough, so either come with some change or it's gone be rough

Period

