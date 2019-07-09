Game Recap: Celtics 95, Nuggets 82

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 95-82 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday.

There were seven lead changes in this tightly-contested game, but the Celtics took control late thanks to a 34-20 fourth quarter. That allowed Boston to lead by at least nine points for the final eight minutes of action while up by as many as 17 points. The key for the Celtics was their defense, as they won the turnover differential 18-13. In addition, the Celtics out-assisted the Nuggets 21-16.

The Nuggets (1-1) were led by Brandon Goodwin, as he tallied 28 points and four assists on 10-of-18 from the field. Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Thomas Welsh amassed 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jordan Davis led the bench with 10 points and two boards.

The Celtics (3-0) leading scorer came off the bench, with Carsen Edwards generating 23 points, three rebounds and two assists on 8-of-12 shooting. Grant Williams led the starters with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Javonte Green accumulated 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Max Strus also played well off the bench, providing 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.