NBA 2K23 Summer League: Lakers win close game against Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 83-72, in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday.

There were five ties and eight lead changes in those close-fought battle, with neither team leading by more than 12 points. The Lakers finished the game on a 19-7 run across the closing seven minutes, completing a 21-10 fourth-quarter comeback win. The Lakers ended up shooting 43 percent from the field while holding the Clippers to 35 percent shooting. In addition, the Lakers out-rebounded the Clippers 44-34 while outscoring them in the paint, 38-28. They also outscored the Clips in fast-break points 18-7.

The Lakers’ (1-2) top two scorers came off the bench, with Mason Jones leading the team with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Javante McCoy totaled 14 points and three boards. Sacha Killeya-Jones led the starters with 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Nate Pierre-Louis provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Clippers (1-1) were led by Brandon Boston Jr., tallying 15 points and nine rebounds. Jay Scrubb generated 15 points and three boards. Jason Preston accrued seven points, three rebounds and four assists, while Cameron Reynolds led the bench with eight points, three rebounds and two steals.

On deck for the Clippers is a matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. As for the Lakers, they’re off until Friday when they face the New Orleans Pelicans.